This Summer, the Most Dangerous Time for a New Jersey Break-In Is the Middle of the Day

Most home break-ins happen in broad daylight, not at night. As summer travel peaks, the 10 a.m.–3 p.m. window leaves NJ homes most exposed.

The single most common mistake we see is a system that only gets armed at bedtime. If your protection clocks out at 9 a.m., you're unprotected during the exact hours burglars prefer.” — Robert Oprea, BGS Security

OLD BRIDGE, NJ, ROMANIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New Jersey families head into the summer travel season, security experts are pointing to a risk most homeowners get backwards. Ask anyone when a burglar is most likely to strike, and they'll picture a masked intruder at night. The data says otherwise — and it has for years.The FBI's most recent figures, released in May 2026, point to a slight national decline in property crime, with home break-ins among the categories that have edged lower. But while the overall number of burglaries keeps easing, their timing has stayed remarkably consistent: in the most recent full-year breakdown, daytime residential burglaries outnumbered those at night.Law enforcement crime data consistently places the peak between roughly 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. — the hours when adults are at work and children are at school, leaving homes empty and predictable. Summer sharpens the problem. Historically, July and August are the highest-burglary months of the year, as families travel, windows are left open, and homes sit unattended for days at a time.The most overlooked danger, BGS Security warns, isn't the empty house. It's the one that isn't empty."Everyone assumes daytime means nobody's home, and that's exactly the assumption that gets people hurt," said Robert Oprea, founder of BGS Security. "In summer especially, the person home during the day is often a child out of school or an elderly parent — the people least able to react quickly to a stranger forcing their way in. A burglary that turns into a face-to-face encounter is no longer just a property crime. That's the scenario we want New Jersey families thinking about before they leave for vacation, not after."New Jersey has tracked the national downward trend in property crime, but homeowners across the state face the same seasonal exposure as everywhere else — and the safest-feeling neighborhoods are not exempt. BGS Security says the fix comes down to removing the easy opportunities burglars look for first: lock every door and window, even when leaving for only a few minutes; keep shrubs and bushes near entry points trimmed so they can't serve as cover; add bright, motion-triggered exterior lighting; and make sure an alarm system is actually armed during the day, not just overnight. Newer systems go a step further with perimeter, or exterior, detection — designed to stay armed while a household moves freely indoors and even around the yard, yet still register an intrusion the moment it begins at the edge of the property."The single most common mistake we see is a system that only gets armed at bedtime," Oprea added. "If your protection clocks out at 9 a.m., you're unprotected during the exact hours burglars prefer."Above all, the company stresses around-the-clock professional monitoring , so an alert is acted on whether a break-in happens at 2 p.m. or 2 a.m. BGS Security, which serves homeowners across its Central New Jersey service area , encourages residents to review their daytime alarm coverage before the summer travel season.About BGS SecurityBGS Security is a licensed New Jersey residential and commercial security company (NJ license #34BF00071900) providing professionally installed and monitored alarm systems to homeowners and businesses across Central New Jersey, including perimeter-detection systems that stay armed while families move freely through the home and yard. Positioned as a premium local alternative to national security brands, BGS delivers tailored protection backed by 24/7 monitoring. You Earned It. We Protect It.™Media ContactBGS SecurityEmail: marketing@bgs.usWeb: https://bgs.us Data sources: FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program; U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics; Council on Criminal Justice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.