Mosquito Repellents Market to Reach US$ 12.1 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Vector Borne Disease Concerns

Mosquito Repellents Market Size

Asia Pacific holds about 38% of the mosquito repellents market, driven by high disease prevalence, urbanization, rising incomes, and strong manufacturing.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mosquito repellents market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to increasing concerns regarding mosquito borne diseases and rising awareness about personal health and hygiene. Mosquitoes are known carriers of several dangerous diseases, including malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, and the Zika virus. As governments, healthcare organizations, and consumers focus on preventive healthcare measures, the demand for mosquito repellents continues to rise globally.

According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global mosquito repellents market size is valued at US$ 7.9 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 12.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2026 and 2033.

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Rising Incidence of Mosquito Borne Diseases Driving Market Growth

One of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the mosquito repellents market is the increasing prevalence of mosquito borne diseases worldwide. Tropical and subtropical regions continue to experience outbreaks of malaria, dengue, and other vector borne illnesses. Growing urbanization and climate changes have expanded mosquito breeding grounds, creating a higher risk of disease transmission.

Consumers are becoming more proactive about protecting themselves and their families from mosquito bites, resulting in increased demand for repellents across residential, commercial, and outdoor applications.

Growing Consumer Awareness and Preventive Healthcare Trends

Health awareness campaigns conducted by governments and healthcare organizations have significantly increased public understanding of disease prevention. Consumers now view mosquito repellents as essential household products rather than seasonal purchases. The growing emphasis on preventive healthcare has encouraged regular use of mosquito repellent products, especially in regions prone to mosquito infestations. This trend is supporting consistent market growth across both developed and developing economies.

Product Innovation Strengthening Market Expansion

Manufacturers are continuously investing in product development to improve effectiveness, convenience, and safety. Modern mosquito repellents are available in multiple formats that cater to different consumer preferences and lifestyles. Innovations such as long lasting formulations, odor free products, skin friendly ingredients, and portable solutions have enhanced consumer adoption. The introduction of herbal and plant based repellents has also attracted environmentally conscious consumers seeking safer alternatives to chemical products.

Increasing Demand for Natural and Plant Based Repellents

Consumer preferences are gradually shifting toward natural and sustainable products. Concerns regarding prolonged exposure to synthetic chemicals have increased demand for plant based mosquito repellents made from ingredients such as citronella, eucalyptus, neem, and lemongrass. These products are often perceived as safer for children, elderly individuals, and people with sensitive skin. As sustainability becomes an important purchasing factor, manufacturers are expanding their portfolios with eco friendly repellent solutions.

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Market Segmentation

Product Type

• Coil

• Spray

• Cream and Oil

• Vaporizers

• Others

Raw Material

• Plant-based Repellents

• Chemically Derived Repellents

Distribution Channel

• Retail Stores

• Supermarkets

• Online

• Others

Industry

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemicals & Petrochemicals

• Textile & Spandex

• Automotive

• Paints & Coatings

• Electronics

• Others

Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia and Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Expansion of Online Sales Channels

The rapid growth of ecommerce platforms has transformed the mosquito repellents market. Consumers increasingly prefer online channels for purchasing household and personal care products due to convenience, product variety, and competitive pricing. Online platforms also enable manufacturers to reach customers in remote and underserved areas. The availability of customer reviews and detailed product information further supports purchasing decisions and strengthens online sales growth.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific continues to dominate the mosquito repellents market due to the high prevalence of mosquito borne diseases, dense population, and favorable climatic conditions for mosquito breeding. Countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand represent significant demand centers for mosquito repellent products.

North America and Europe are witnessing steady growth driven by increasing outdoor recreational activities and rising consumer awareness regarding insect protection. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are emerging as promising markets due to growing healthcare awareness and expanding distribution networks.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Strategies

The mosquito repellents market is highly competitive, with major players focusing on product innovation, brand expansion, and strategic marketing initiatives. Companies are investing in research and development to create more effective formulations while addressing consumer demand for natural and environmentally friendly products. Strategic partnerships, product launches, and expansion into emerging markets remain key growth strategies among leading manufacturers seeking to strengthen their market positions.

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Company Insights

✦ SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

✦ Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

✦ Godrej Consumer Products Limited

✦ Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

✦ Sawyer Products, Inc.

✦ 3M Company

✦ Bayer AG

✦ Earth Chemical Co., Ltd.

Future Outlook

The future of the mosquito repellents market remains highly promising as disease prevention continues to be a global healthcare priority. Rising urbanization, changing climatic conditions, and increasing consumer awareness are expected to sustain demand for mosquito protection products over the coming years. Manufacturers that focus on innovation, safety, sustainability, and consumer convenience are likely to gain a competitive advantage. The growing popularity of plant based formulations, coupled with expanding online retail channels, is expected to create new opportunities for market participants through 2033.

Conclusion

The global mosquito repellents market is poised for steady growth, supported by rising concerns about mosquito borne diseases, increasing health awareness, and continuous product innovation. As consumers seek reliable and convenient protection solutions, demand for a wide range of repellent products will continue to expand. With the market projected to reach US$ 12.1 billion by 2033, industry participants have significant opportunities to capitalize on emerging trends, including natural formulations, ecommerce expansion, and preventive healthcare adoption. These factors collectively position the mosquito repellents market for sustained growth throughout the forecast period.

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