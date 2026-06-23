Cloud Managed Services Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies

Cloud Managed Services Market Report 2026_Segments Cloud Managed Services Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Cloud Managed Services Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Cloud Managed Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Cloud Managed Services market to surpass $192 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Cloud Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $955 billion by 2030, with Cloud Managed Services to represent around 20% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Cloud Managed Services market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cloud Managed Services Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the cloud managed services market in 2030, valued at $81 billion. The market is expected to grow from $60 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid enterprise migration toward hybrid and multi-cloud environments, increasing reliance on outsourced IT operations and managed cloud infrastructure, growing need for continuous system uptime and performance optimization, expansion of edge computing and distributed cloud architectures, rising demand for advanced cybersecurity monitoring and threat detection in cloud environments, and strong adoption of DevOps and automation-driven cloud management practices across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cloud Managed Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cloud managed services market in 2030, valued at $78 billion. The market is expected to grow from $59 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing enterprise reliance on managed service providers for end-to-end cloud lifecycle management, rising demand for regulatory compliance and data governance in cloud environments, growing adoption of serverless computing and containerized application architectures, expansion of enterprise data modernization and migration programs, increasing focus on cost optimization through managed cloud operations, and continuous scaling of digital business platforms across large enterprises and SMEs in the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Cloud Managed Services Market In 2030?

The cloud managed services market is segmented by service type into managed business services, managed network services, managed security services, managed infrastructure services, managed mobility services, and managed communication and collaboration services. The managed network services market will be the largest segment of the cloud managed services market segmented by service type, accounting for 20% or $38 billion of the total in 2030. The managed network services market will be supported by the increasing complexity of enterprise network architectures across hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystems, rising demand for real-time network performance monitoring and optimization, growing need for seamless connectivity across distributed workforces and global operations, expansion of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) adoption, increasing reliance on predictive network analytics for outage prevention, and strong enterprise focus on ensuring high availability and resilient digital connectivity infrastructure.

The cloud managed services market is segmented by deployment into public cloud, and private cloud.

The cloud managed services market is segmented by organization size into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The cloud managed services market is segmented by end-user into government, retail, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and energy and utilities.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cloud Managed Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cloud managed services market leading up to 2030 is 13%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cloud Managed Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cloud managed services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate enterprise adoption of cloud computing platforms, strengthen demand for hybrid and multi-cloud management solutions, and increase reliance on managed IT infrastructure services for scalable, secure, and optimized digital operations.

Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Computing - The increasing adoption of cloud computing is expected to become a key growth driver for the cloud managed services market by 2030. Increasing adoption of cloud computing acts as a primary driver for the cloud managed services market by expanding the overall base of cloud users across industries. As organizations migrate workloads from on-premise systems to cloud platforms, they encounter complexities related to deployment, monitoring, and optimization. This creates a strong need for third-party expertise to manage cloud environments efficiently. Managed service providers help reduce operational burden by offering scalable and cost-effective solutions. Additionally, businesses seek continuous performance monitoring and support, which further boosts demand. Small and medium enterprises, in particular, rely on managed services due to limited in-house capabilities. As cloud adoption accelerates globally, the dependency on managed services continues to rise significantly. As a result, the increasing adoption of cloud computing is anticipated to contribute to 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Growing Demand For Hybrid Cloud Models - The growing demand for hybrid cloud models is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cloud managed services market by 2030. Growing demand for hybrid cloud models drives the cloud managed services market by increasing the complexity of IT environments. Organizations are increasingly combining public and private clouds to achieve flexibility, security, and cost efficiency. However, managing multiple platforms simultaneously requires specialized skills and integrated management tools. Managed service providers play a crucial role in ensuring seamless integration, data flow, and workload balancing across hybrid systems. They also help maintain compliance and security across diverse infrastructures. As enterprises aim to avoid vendor lock-in and improve agility, hybrid cloud adoption continues to grow. This directly fuels the demand for advanced managed services to handle multi-cloud complexity. Consequently, the growing demand for hybrid cloud models is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Increase In Demand Of IT Infrastructure - The increase in demand of IT infrastructure is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cloud managed services market by 2030. Increase in demand of IT infrastructure supports the growth of the cloud managed services market by driving the need for efficient infrastructure management solutions. With digital transformation initiatives, organizations are rapidly expanding their IT resources, including servers, storage, and networking systems. Managing this growing infrastructure internally becomes costly and resource-intensive. Managed service providers offer expertise in infrastructure setup, maintenance, and optimization, helping businesses improve performance and reduce downtime. They also enable scalability to meet changing business needs without heavy capital investment. As industries continue to digitize operations, the reliance on robust IT infrastructure increases. This creates sustained demand for managed services to ensure smooth and efficient functioning. Therefore, the increase in demand of IT infrastructure is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cloud Managed Services Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the managed business services market, the managed network services market, the managed security services market, the managed infrastructure services market, the managed mobility services market, and the managed communication and collaboration services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $86 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing enterprise shift toward fully managed digital operations, rising demand for autonomous IT service orchestration and AI-driven service optimization, growing need for end-to-end digital workplace enablement across distributed enterprises, expansion of edge-enabled service delivery ecosystems, increasing reliance on intelligent service assurance platforms for business continuity, and rapid modernization of legacy IT environments into cloud-native managed service frameworks. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving operational agility, strengthening service reliability, and enabling continuous digital transformation, fuelling transformative growth within the broader managed services industry.

The managed business services market is projected to grow by $14 billion, the managed network services market by $17 billion, the managed security services market by $15 billion, the managed infrastructure services market by $14 billion, the managed mobility services market by $14 billion, and the managed communication and collaboration services market by $12 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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