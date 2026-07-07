Jihye Kim Achieves Success at the 2026 NY Product Design Awards with VeriFlow

2026 NY Product Design Awards Season 1 Featured Winner - VeriFlow 2026 NY Product Design Awards S1 Featured Winner - Jihye Kim

The 2026 NY Product Design Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has officially announced its Season 1 winners.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 NY Product Design Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has officially announced its Season 1 winners, recognizing outstanding achievements in product design and innovation across industries worldwide.

This season received over 2,500 submissions from around the world, showcasing a wide spectrum of contemporary design and innovation. The winning entries reflect how thoughtful design continues to improve the way people interact with products, services, and technology in everyday life.

The Story Behind Jihye Kim

Jihye Kim is a New York-based product designer with experience designing consumer-facing and enterprise products across Japan and the United States. Her work focuses on transforming complex systems into intuitive and accessible experiences, helping users navigate information, environments, and decision-making with greater clarity and confidence.

Through a human-centered and iterative design approach, Jihye explores how technology can simplify complexity while supporting meaningful user experiences. Her work reflects a strong interest in designing systems that are both practical and easy to understand, particularly in environments where timely information and user trust are critical.

About the Winning Project: VeriFlow

VeriFlow is a real-time transit intelligence platform designed to help people navigate disruptions and uncertainty within urban transportation systems. Inspired by everyday commuting experiences in cities such as Tokyo, Seoul, and New York, the project explores how real-time information, trust indicators, and community-driven insights can support more confident travel decisions.

By transforming complex mobility data into a clear and intuitive user experience, VeriFlow enables riders to better understand changing transit conditions and respond to unexpected disruptions. The project demonstrates how thoughtful product design can improve accessibility, reduce uncertainty, and create a more reliable commuting experience for urban travelers.

The Evaluation Process

Entries at the NY Product Design Awards were evaluated by an international jury panel of design professionals through a blind judging process. Submissions were assessed based on innovation, functionality, usability, and overall design excellence, ensuring that recognition was awarded solely on the merit of the work itself.

Notable Achievement in Season 1 of the 2026 NY Product Design Awards:

1. User Experience (UX) - Product UX

“There is a clarity in this season’s entries that reflects deliberate thinking and strong execution,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “The most compelling work demonstrates how design performs over time — not only in concept, but in real-world application. This level of resolution defines the excellence recognized by the NY Design Awards.”

For more information about VeriFlow, please visit the official winner page: https://nydesignawards.com/winner-info.php?id=4421 or contact Jihye Kim at jk4works@gmail.com.

About Jihye Kim

Jihye Kim is a product designer based in New York with professional experience across Japan and the United States. Her work focuses on creating intuitive digital products that simplify complex systems and empower users through clarity, accessibility, and thoughtful design.

About NY Product Design Awards

The NY Product Design Awards is an international competition recognizing excellence in product design across industries. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the award honors products and experiences that demonstrate innovation, functionality, and meaningful impact through design.

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