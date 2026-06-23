Nicole Junkermann

In time for the summer, Nicole Junkermann has gathered the books on clear thinking, decisions and building things that she recommends most often.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Junkermann has published a reading list of the business and ideas books she recommends most, in time for the summer, at nicolejunkermann.co.uk . It gathers the titles Nicole Junkermann returns to, arranged for readers deciding what to take away with them.Rather than chase the latest releases, Nicole Junkermann favours books that hold up to a second or third reading. She writes that the ones worth keeping tend to explain how something works rather than simply telling the reader what to think, and that the best of them are as useful years later as they were on a first reading.The list is grouped by what each book helps with. One group is about clear thinking, the habit of setting a problem out plainly before reaching for an answer. Another is about decisions and uncertainty, where Nicole Junkermann is drawn to writers who are honest about how little can be known in advance, and practical about how to act sensibly anyway.A further group is about building things that last, from companies to institutions, and the patience that takes. Alongside it, Nicole Junkermann includes books on people and teams, on the basis that most plans succeed or fail on how well a group of people actually works together rather than on the plan itself. Nicole Junkermann is candid that no such list is ever definitive, and that the point is less the particular titles than the habit of reading widely, and slowly enough to think about what is on the page.She rounds the list off with a few books on the history of ideas, for the longer view they give. The full list, her favourite books on business and ideas , also explains how Nicole Junkermann reads: slowly, and with a notebook to hand, returning to the passages that earn it.Nicole Junkermann has kept the recommendations broad rather than fashionable, and plans to add to the list through the summer as she works through her own pile. It is free to browse for anyone after a suggestion.About Nicole JunkermannNicole Junkermann is an international entrepreneur, venture capital investor and philanthropist. Born in Düsseldorf, Germany, Nicole Junkermann is the founder of NJF Holdings and its venture capital arm NJF Capital, and has built a career across technology, artificial intelligence and the wider economy. Alongside her investing, Nicole Junkermann supports the arts and medical research through a range of charitable and cultural roles. She writes about the subjects she follows in her own words, for general readers rather than specialists. Learn more at nicolejunkermann.co.uk.

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