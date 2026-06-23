Compressed Bio-Gas Market Value Expected To Grow At 15% CAGR, Reaching $61.57 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Compressed Bio-Gas Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The compressed bio-gas market is gaining significant traction as the world shifts toward cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions. With a growing focus on reducing emissions and utilizing organic waste efficiently, this sector is set for remarkable expansion in the coming years. Here’s an in-depth look at the market’s size, driving factors, regional dynamics, and future outlook.

Growth Trajectory of the Compressed Bio-Gas Market Size

The compressed bio-gas market has experienced rapid expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $29.51 billion in 2025 to $34.13 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This rapid rise during the historical period is largely due to the increasing use of organic waste for renewable energy production, stronger government backing for clean fuel adoption, heightened demand for alternatives to natural gas, improved waste management and recycling infrastructure, and a growing focus on curbing landfill emissions.

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Future Market Growth and Trends in Compressed Bio-Gas

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its swift growth, reaching $61.57 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.9%. This anticipated expansion is driven by broader adoption of compressed biogas in commercial transportation fleets, greater investments in advanced biogas upgrading technologies, enhanced integration of compressed biogas into urban gas distribution systems, growth in decentralized renewable energy projects, and increased demand for low-carbon industrial fuel alternatives. Key trends forecasted include a rise in agricultural waste-based compressed biogas production, growing preference for renewable vehicle fuels, more investments in municipal organic waste-to-biogas plants, expansion of industrial-scale anaerobic digestion facilities, and wider use of upgraded biomethane for residential cooking purposes.

Understanding Compressed Bio-Gas as a Renewable Energy Source

Compressed bio-gas is a sustainable fuel produced from organic waste through anaerobic digestion. During this process, impurities such as carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, and moisture are removed to yield high-purity methane. This purified methane can effectively replace conventional natural gas, offering a cleaner and renewable alternative fuel source.

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Renewable Energy Demand as a Growth Catalyst for Compressed Bio-Gas

The rising global demand for renewable energy is a significant factor propelling the compressed bio-gas market forward. Renewable energy sources—like sunlight, wind, and biomass—are naturally replenished and have minimal environmental impact. Advances in technology and cost reductions, particularly in solar and wind power, have accelerated their adoption worldwide. Compressed bio-gas complements this shift by converting organic waste into clean fuel, enhancing energy security, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting efficient waste management. For example, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration in January 2024, the electric power sector’s solar capacity in the U.S. is projected to increase by 38%, from 95 gigawatts (GW) at the end of 2023 to 131 GW by the close of 2024. This surge in renewable energy demand is directly contributing to the growth of the compressed bio-gas market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Compressed Bio-Gas Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the compressed bio-gas market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

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