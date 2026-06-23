Governor Braun Announces Chuck Goodrich as Next Indiana Secretary of Commerce

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Governor Mike Braun announced that businessman and former State Representative Chuck Goodrich will be named Indiana’s next Secretary of Commerce. Goodrich will bring his experience as a leader in business and as a three-term State Representative to lead Indiana’s commerce offices and agencies.

“I’m proud to announce today that Chuck Goodrich will be picking up the torch as Secretary of Commerce to continue region-led growth to attract and grow great job opportunities and higher wages in Indiana. Chuck Goodrich is a business leader who has spent his career signing the front side of a paycheck, and he will be a tremendous leader for our mission to make life more affordable for Hoosiers, grow jobs, and raise wages.” — Governor Mike Braun

“I'm grateful to Governor Braun for the opportunity to serve Hoosiers in this role. I've spent my career building a company in Indiana, hiring Hoosiers, and investing in the workforce that makes growth possible. Indiana is building, growing, and moving forward. Businesses already here will keep growing, and job creators across the country will see what we already know: a workforce and a business environment like nowhere else. Indiana is open for business.” — Chuck Goodrich

Indiana’s next Secretary of Commerce, Chuck Goodrich, serves as the CEO of Gaylor Electric, one of the largest merit-shop electrical firms in the country. Since first becoming President of Gaylor Electric in 2014, the company has developed more than 4,000 jobs. Chuck Goodrich is a longtime workforce development advocate whose leadership spans the construction industry, higher education, and state workforce policy. He is past Chairman of National Associated Builders and Contractors, serves on Purdue’ s Construction Advisory Council, and is a member of Indiana’s Region 5 Workforce Development Board.

Goodrich's headshot can be downloaded HERE.

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