Automotive Crankshaft Market to Reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2033 at 4.5% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Automotive Crankshaft Market

Growing demand for durable engine components and sustained ICE and hybrid vehicle production continue to drive global automotive crankshaft industry growth.

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive crankshaft market is expected to witness steady growth as vehicle manufacturers continue investing in reliable engine components for internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid vehicles. Crankshafts remain one of the most critical engine components, converting linear piston movement into rotational force required for vehicle operation. According to Persistence Market Research, the global automotive crankshaft market is projected to be valued at US$5.8 billion in 2026 and reach US$7.9 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Market growth is being driven by rising vehicle production, advancements in forging technologies, and increasing demand for durable engine components. Forged crankshafts account for the largest market share of 56.2% due to their superior strength, fatigue resistance, and performance characteristics. Steel alloy remains the leading material segment with a 63.2% share because of its durability and ability to withstand high engine stress. Asia Pacific dominates the market with a 43.2% share, supported by strong automotive manufacturing activity, large-scale vehicle production, and the presence of major automotive component suppliers throughout the region.

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Quick Stats

• Historical Market Value (2020): US$4.7 Bn

• Current Market Value (2026): US$5.8 Bn

• Projected Market Value (2033): US$7.9 Bn

• CAGR (2026-2033): 4.5%

• Incremental Opportunity: US$2.1 Bn

• Leading Region: Asia Pacific, 43.2% share

• Dominant Crankshaft Type: Forged Crankshafts, 56.2% share

• Top-ranking Material: Steel Alloy, 63.2% share

Market Segmentation

By Crankshaft Type

• Forged Crankshaft

• Billet Crankshaft

• Cross Plane Crankshaft

• Flat Plane Crankshaft

By Material

• Steel Alloy

• Forged Steel

• Cast Iron

• Billet Steel

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Trucks

• Two-Wheelers/Light Duty Vehicles

By Manufacturing Process

• Precision Forging

• Forged

• CNC Machining

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights

• Market Forecast and Trends

• Competitive Intelligence and Share Analysis

• Growth Factors and Challenges

• Strategic Growth Initiatives

• Pricing Analysis

• Future Opportunities and Revenue Pockets

• Market Analysis Tools

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Regional Insights

North America

North America remains an important market due to consistent demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. The region benefits from advanced automotive engineering capabilities and a well-established supply chain. Demand for durable engine components continues to support crankshaft manufacturing activities.

Europe

Europe maintains a significant position in the automotive crankshaft market because of its strong automotive industry and focus on vehicle performance. Automotive manufacturers across the region continue investing in high-quality engine components to improve reliability and efficiency. Hybrid vehicle production is also contributing to market demand.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific dominates the global automotive crankshaft market with a 43.2% share. The region benefits from concentrated automotive manufacturing activities, large-scale vehicle production, and strong industrial infrastructure. Increasing vehicle demand and the presence of major automotive component manufacturers continue to strengthen regional market growth.

Market Drivers

One of the primary drivers of the automotive crankshaft market is the sustained production of internal combustion engine and hybrid vehicles worldwide. Despite advancements in vehicle electrification, ICE-powered vehicles continue to account for a significant portion of global automotive production. Crankshafts remain indispensable components in these engines, creating consistent demand across automotive manufacturing operations.

Technological advancements in forging and machining processes are also contributing to market expansion. Manufacturers are focusing on producing lightweight, durable, and high-performance crankshafts capable of improving engine efficiency and reliability. The growing preference for forged crankshafts, which account for 56.2% of the market, reflects the industry's emphasis on durability and long-term operational performance.

Market Opportunities

The growing hybrid vehicle segment presents significant opportunities for automotive crankshaft manufacturers. Hybrid powertrains continue to rely on internal combustion engines, creating ongoing demand for advanced crankshaft solutions. As automakers focus on improving fuel efficiency and engine performance, manufacturers have opportunities to develop innovative crankshaft technologies that meet evolving industry requirements.

Emerging automotive manufacturing markets also provide growth potential. Rising vehicle production in developing economies and increasing investments in automotive infrastructure are expected to generate additional demand for crankshaft components. The market's projected incremental opportunity of US$ 2.1 billion highlights the substantial growth prospects available for industry participants through 2033.

Companies Covered in Automotive Crankshaft Market

• thyssenkrupp AG

• Bharat Forge Limited

• Nippon Steel Corporation

• NSI Crankshaft LLC

• Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler GmbH

• Tianrun Industrial Technology Co., Ltd.

• CIE Automotive S.A.

• Crower Cams & Equipment Company

• Arrow Precision Engineering Ltd.

• Kellogg Crankshaft Company

• Aichi Steel Corporation

• Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.

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FAQ's

➤ What are the main factors influencing the Automotive Crankshaft Market?

Growing ICE and hybrid vehicle production, demand for durable engine components, and advancements in forging technologies are major factors.

➤ Which companies are the major sources in this industry?

Leading companies include thyssenkrupp AG, Bharat Forge Limited, Nippon Steel Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, and Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.

➤ What are the market's opportunities, risks, and general structure?

The market offers opportunities in hybrid vehicles while facing risks from electric vehicle adoption and raw material cost fluctuations.

➤ Which of the top Automotive Crankshaft Market companies compare in terms of sales, revenue, and prices?

Major participants include thyssenkrupp AG, Bharat Forge Limited, CIE Automotive S.A., and MAHLE GmbH.

➤ How are market types and applications and deals, revenue, and value explored?

The market is evaluated by crankshaft type, material category, regional demand, market value, and growth potential.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The automotive crankshaft market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2033, supported by continued ICE and hybrid vehicle production, technological improvements in forging processes, and rising demand for durable engine components. Growth opportunities are expected to emerge from expanding automotive manufacturing activities, increasing hybrid vehicle adoption, and the development of advanced forged steel alloy crankshaft solutions that enhance engine performance and reliability.

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