PeopleStrong Launches the GCC's First AI-Powered Talent Infrastructure to Support Saudi Arabia Workforce Transformation

Sandeep Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer, PeopleStrong Tayfun Topkoc, Senior Vice President – International, PeopleStrong

FutureOfTalent.ai brings workforce intelligence and AI-powered talent matching to help organisations advance Nitaqat goals and support Vision 2030 priorities

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeopleStrong, a leading global AI-powered HR technology company, has launched FutureOfTalent.ai, the GCC's first AI-powered talent infrastructure, designed to help governments, employers and citizens better understand, develop and deploy Saudi talent across the full career lifecycle.The launch comes as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accelerates workforce localisation, skills development and economic diversification efforts under Vision 2030. As the Kingdom continues to expand Nitaqat compliance across specialised professions and strategic industries, organisations are increasingly focused on ensuring Saudi nationals are equipped with the skills needed to support future economic growth.Built for citizens, enterprises, educators and governments, the platform supports Saudisation by helping organisations better understand workforce capabilities, identify skills gaps and strengthen talent pipelines.The platform also addresses one of the GCC’s most pressing challenges: the gap between emerging skill requirements and talent readiness. According to research by PeopleStrong across more than 300 organisations, over 70% of leaders now prioritise talent management and skills-based programmes, a clear signal that competitiveness increasingly depends on how effectively organisations can develop and deploy skills at scale. Yet most still sit on large volumes of workforce data they struggle to translate into decisions about workforce planning, mobility and long-term development.FutureOfTalent.ai closes that gap. It brings workforce intelligence, skills development, learning pathways and AI-powered matching into one platform, anchored by a unified Talent ID — a verified, career-long profile of a citizen’s skills, qualifications and aspirations that gives enterprises a clear view of the capabilities they have and the talent they'll need.The platform supports individuals, enterprises and governments through a connected ecosystem, closing the loop between the people who hold skills and those who need them. For individuals: personalised learning, skills assessments and career guidance matched to their aspirations. For enterprises: AI-driven workforce planning, succession, internal mobility and localisation tracking. For governments: a live national view of capability, skills available, gaps emerging, readiness against mandates."Talent is the infrastructure of the future economy. Saudi Arabia has made significant progress in creating opportunities for its citizens and advancing workforce participation under Vision 2030. The nations that can identify, develop, and deploy skills fastest will lead the next era of growth and innovation. AI makes that possible by turning workforce capability into real-time intelligence. With FutureOfTalent.ai, we're helping connect citizens, enterprises, and governments through a shared talent infrastructure that transforms skills into opportunity and national ambition into measurable outcomes. The trust of 500+ customers globally reinforces our belief that this is the future of talent in the region," said Sandeep Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer, PeopleStrong."The next frontier is not headcount, it's capability. As AI reshapes industries, organisations need real-time visibility into workforce skills, gaps, and future readiness. FutureOfTalent.ai helps make that possible, turning workforce data into intelligence and intelligence into action," said Tayfun Topkoc, Senior Vice President – International, PeopleStrong. "We're grateful to our customers and partners in Saudi Arabia who have trusted us on this journey. Together, we're powering the future of talent across the GCC connecting skills with opportunity, accelerating nationalisation across the region, and building workforces ready for the next competitive advantage."PeopleStrong sits at the intersection of three shifts reshaping work across the GCC, the digitisation of enterprise HR, the adoption of AI, and the rise of SaaS innovation. Its AI-powered HCM platform spans applicant tracking, payroll, employee experience and talent management, serving leading regional organisations across multiple industries. With over 1.5 million paychecks processed every month, it is among the GCC's most trusted cloud payroll providers. With FutureOfTalent.ai, PeopleStrong moves from running the workforce to building its future and from managing talent to powering a nation's readiness.

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