Sofia in Exchange for Lies Celebrates Its First Anniversary at Its Lowest Price Ever — Free Demo Available Today

Sofia in Exchange for Lies Campaign Sofia in Exchange for Lies

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUTAN Inc. and storynote, Inc. are celebrating the first anniversary of their narrative mystery adventure, Sofia in Exchange for Lies, with its lowest price ever during the Steam Summer Sale. From June 26 to July 10, 2026 (JST), players can purchase the game for $15.59 USD (40% off)—its lowest price ever.

Following the game's permanent price adjustment after receiving recognition at the Dengeki Indie Game Awards, this marks the first sale at its new base price, making it the best opportunity yet for new players to experience the mystery.

Launching alongside the anniversary sale is the game's free playable demo, available today from 12:00 PM JST on June 26. One of the most requested features from players, the demo introduces the game's distinctive investigative gameplay, gripping mystery, and unforgettable cast of personalities. Save data transfers seamlessly to the full version, allowing players to continue their investigation without interruption.

Whether you're new to Sofia in Exchange for Lies or have been waiting for the perfect opportunity to jump in, there's never been a better time to uncover the truth behind Sofia's fractured mind.

About Sofia in Exchange for Lies

Steam Store Page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3326660

“I killed him, but it wasn’t really me...”

Sofia, a young woman with multiple personalities, has been arrested as the prime suspect in the assassination of a presidential candidate.

Psychiatrist Philip is assigned to interrogate her. Forced to conduct the investigation remotely, he must piece together the truth through surveillance footage, recorded evidence, and conversations with the personalities living within Sofia.

Behind the security cameras await four distinct personalities, each born from Sofia's traumatic past and each guarding secrets of their own. As Philip earns their trust, he begins unraveling the events that led Sophia to become the prime suspect in one of the nation's most shocking crimes.

Every conversation shapes the investigation, and every deduction influences the fate of Sofia's five personalities in this multi-ending narrative mystery adventure.

Learn More

▼Read the behind-the-scenes developer interview (English):

https://pressreleasejapan.net/2025/12/03/interview-behind-the-making-of-sofia-in-exchange-for-lies-mutan-x-storynote/

Game Information

Title: Sofia in Exchange for Lies

Genre: Narrative Mystery Adventure

Players： Single-player

Platform: Steam🄬

Release Date: July 3, 2025 (Available Now)

Price: USD$25.99(Regular Price), USD $15.59 (40% OFF) (Steam Summer Sale)

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese

Official Website: https://sofia.mutan.co.jp/

Steam Store Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3326660

Trailers: https://youtu.be/AI_Ioq69TTI, https://youtu.be/cdSGtliemCI

Official X Account: https://x.com/SofiaLies_PR

Copyright: ©2024 MUTAN Inc. ©storynote, 2024

Character Design: Hiro Kiyohara

Voice Cast: Aoi Hinata

*The information in this press release is current as of the date of the announcement. The information in this press release is current as of the date of the announcement and is subject to change without notice. Please note that the information in this press release is subject to change without notice.

*Steam" and the "Steam logo" are trademarks or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

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