Stelvio Inc. Joins Startup World Cup Austin Regional Finals As Presenting Sponsor

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International Accelerator announces Stelvio Inc. has joined Startup World Cup Austin Regional Finals, scheduled for Sept. 10 in Austin, Texas

Austin is home for Stelvio, and we believe the startup ecosystem here is one of the strongest in the world.” — Ashton Blakey, CEO of Stelvio Inc

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Accelerator announces that Stelvio Inc. has joined Startup World Cup Austin Regional Finals, scheduled for Sept. 10 in Austin.Organized by San Francisco-based Pegasus Tech Ventures, Startup World Cup is one of the world's largest startup competitions, featuring more than 100 regional events across six continents. The Austin Regional Finals will bring together startup founders, investors, corporate leaders and members of the Central Texas innovation community as companies compete for the opportunity to represent Austin at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale on Nov. 6 in San Francisco. The global winner will receive a $1 million investment prize."Mr. Blakey and the team at Stelvio have consistently delivered for our startup portfolio," said James Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at International Accelerator. "We're proud to welcome them as the presenting sponsor for Startup World Cup Regional Finals in Austin."Stelvio Inc. helps startups and high-growth companies build technology teams across software engineering, cybersecurity, data and executive leadership. Through a combination of AI-powered talent matching and experienced recruiters, the company provides permanent and contract hiring solutions to organizations throughout the United States.The Austin Regional Finals will feature live startup pitches before a panel of investors, venture capitalists and industry leaders. One company will earn the opportunity to advance to the Startup World Cup Grand Finale, joining regional winners from around the world in San Francisco."Austin is home for Stelvio Inc., and we believe the startup ecosystem here is one of the strongest in the world," said Ashton Blakey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stelvio Inc. "The founders, investors and partners throughout Central Texas have played an important role in our growth. Supporting Startup World Cup Austin gives us an opportunity to invest in the same community that has supported us while helping founders build the teams they need to scale."Key dates for the competition include:• July 31, 2026: Application deadline• Aug. 20, 2026: Top 10 finalists announced• Sept. 10, 2026: Startup World Cup Austin Regional Finals• Nov. 6, 2026: Startup World Cup Grand Finale, San FranciscoAdditional information, sponsorship opportunities and startup applications are available at www.startupworldcup.io/usa-austin-2026 About Stelvio Inc.Stelvio Inc. is a technology talent and recruitment firm that helps companies build teams across software engineering, cybersecurity, data, cloud infrastructure and technology leadership. The company combines AI-powered talent matching with experienced recruiters to deliver hiring solutions for startups, growth-stage businesses and enterprise organizations throughout the United States.About International AcceleratorInternational Accelerator is an Austin-based startup accelerator founded by Angelos Angelou. The organization helps high-potential international founders launch and scale companies in the United States through mentorship, strategic guidance, legal support and access to capital. Since its founding, International Accelerator has supported more than 60 startups from 28 countries.About Pegasus Tech VenturesPegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, offering intellectual and financial capital to exceptional emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to a more traditional investment approach, Pegasus offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups.

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