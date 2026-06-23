Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 10.2% CAGR Through 2030

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Report 2026_Segments Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Medical Equipment Calibration Services Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Medical Equipment Calibration Services market to surpass $3 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Other Services & Products market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,998 billion by 2030, with Medical Equipment Calibration Services to represent around 0.1% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,335 billion by 2030, the Medical Equipment Calibration Services market is estimated to account for nearly 0.03% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the medical equipment calibration services market in 2030, valued at $1.05 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.59 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to expanding healthcare infrastructure and hospital networks, increasing deployment of precision diagnostic and monitoring equipment, rising emphasis on equipment accuracy and patient safety standards, growing healthcare expenditure across emerging economies, increasing demand for preventive maintenance and compliance testing services, and rapid modernization of healthcare facilities across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the medical equipment calibration services market in 2030, valued at $0.83 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.57 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing utilization of advanced medical devices in clinical settings, stringent accreditation and quality assurance requirements for healthcare providers, rising demand for accurate performance validation of diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, growing outsourcing of calibration and asset management services, expansion of ambulatory care centers and specialty clinics, and continuous technological advancements in biomedical equipment servicing across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market In 2030?

The medical equipment calibration services market is segmented by service into in-house, third-party services, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The in-house market will be the largest segment of the medical equipment calibration services market segmented by service, accounting for 41% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The in-house market will be supported by the increasing preference among healthcare facilities for direct control over equipment maintenance schedules, faster turnaround times for calibration and servicing activities, growing focus on minimizing equipment downtime in critical care environments, rising investments in internal biomedical engineering teams, enhanced data security and compliance management capabilities, and expanding adoption of integrated asset tracking and equipment performance management systems within hospitals and diagnostic centers.

The medical equipment calibration services market is segmented by equipment into fetal monitors, imaging equipment, vital sign monitors, infusion pumps, cardiovascular monitors, ventilators, and other equipments.

The medical equipment calibration services market is segmented by end user into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the medical equipment calibration services market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global medical equipment calibration services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to strengthen demand for accurate diagnostics and enhanced patient safety, accelerate compliance with stringent healthcare regulatory and accreditation standards, and increase adoption of advanced and technologically complex medical devices requiring precise calibration and performance validation.

Rising Demand for Accurate Diagnostics and Patient Safety - The rising demand for accurate diagnostics and patient safety is expected to become a key growth driver for the medical equipment calibration services market by 2030. Healthcare systems are increasingly focused on precision in diagnosis and treatment outcomes. Calibration ensures medical devices provide accurate readings, which is critical for patient safety. Errors in uncalibrated equipment can lead to misdiagnosis or improper therapy. Regulatory bodies and hospital protocols emphasize routine calibration. This growing emphasis directly drives demand for calibration services across healthcare facilities. As a result, the rising demand for accurate diagnostics and patient safety is anticipated to contribute to 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Stringent Regulatory Compliance and Accreditation Requirements - The stringent regulatory compliance and accreditation requirements are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the medical equipment calibration services market by 2030. Governments and healthcare accreditation organizations mandate periodic calibration of medical equipment. Standards from bodies such as ISO and healthcare regulators require strict adherence to quality and safety norms. Hospitals must comply to maintain licenses and certifications. Non-compliance can lead to penalties or operational shutdowns. This regulatory pressure significantly boosts market growth. Consequently, the stringent regulatory compliance and accreditation requirements are projected to contribute to around 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Adoption of Advanced and Complex Medical Devices - The increasing adoption of advanced and complex medical devices is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the medical equipment calibration services market by 2030. The growing use of technologically advanced devices like patient monitors, imaging systems, and ventilators increases calibration needs. These sophisticated systems require precise and regular calibration to function correctly. As healthcare facilities modernize, dependence on calibration services rises. The expansion of digital and IoT-enabled medical equipment further adds complexity. This trend fuels sustained demand for specialized calibration services. Therefore, the increasing adoption of advanced and complex medical devices is projected to contribute to approximately 2.0% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the in-house market, the third-party services market, and the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1.2 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing complexity of medical and diagnostic equipment, rising need for precision measurement and operational reliability, growing adoption of lifecycle management solutions for healthcare assets, expanding demand for standardized calibration protocols across healthcare facilities, increasing integration of connected medical devices and digital monitoring systems, and stronger focus on maintaining clinical efficiency and equipment performance consistency. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving equipment reliability, ensuring accurate clinical outcomes, and supporting efficient healthcare operations, fuelling transformative growth within the broader healthcare technology support industry.

The in-house market is projected to grow by $0.5 billion, the third-party services market by $0.4 billion, and the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market by $0.3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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