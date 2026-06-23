JWX and Adnami Partner to Deliver High-Impact Display and Video Advertising Capabilities

Impactful formats paired with measurement and contextual relevance drive new monetization opportunities for publishers and better outcomes for brands

Enhanced creative units are an underleveraged opportunity for publishers to gain consumer attention, and for publishers to gain new revenue streams.” — John Nardone, CEO of JWX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JWX , the technology company connecting premium content, engaged consumers, and the advertisers who reach them, and Adnami , the attention-first AdTech company, today announced a strategic partnership to bring Adnami’s high-impact advertising formats to JWX’s thousands of global publisher and streaming partnerships.By making Adnami’s enhanced creative capabilities available to advertisers, publishers can deliver high-performing, high-value media experiences, unlocking attention-grabbing, high-impact advertising opportunities that drive better value for brands and agencies and higher monetization for media companies.Through the partnership, JWX will now represent Adnami demand in the U.S. market, including worldwide display advertising opportunities. Meanwhile, Adnami will apply its high-impact and engaging creative across JWX's video footprint, pairing JWX’s scale and deep video expertise with Adnami’s attention-grabbing formats and attention data. The result is a compelling environment for advertisers and a stronger monetization layer for publishers.“JWX is committed to building better experiences for publishers and advertisers amid the evolution of the advertising and media ecosystem,” said John Nardone, CEO of JWX. “Enhanced creative units are an underleveraged opportunity for publishers to gain consumer attention, and for publishers to gain new revenue streams. Partnering with Adnami lets us bring a proven solution to market.”JWX empowers publishers to transform, distribute, engage, and monetize their storytelling at scale. The company’s full-stack publisher growth platform spans video infrastructure, content distribution, and monetization. Meanwhile, Adnami’s technology stack combines high-impact display and video formats, and predictive attention measurement through Sonar. Together, JWX and Adnami form a supply and format layer designed to simultaneously maximize value for publishers and performance for advertisers.“With JWX’s impressive list of brand, agency, and media partners, this partnership will strengthen Adnami’s geographic reach, especially in the United States,” said Simon Kvist, CEO of Adnami. “I believe the product and market synergies between JWX and Adnami make a strong foundation for a successful partnership. We are confident we have the best high-impact solutions in the industry, so we are excited to bring this opportunity to JWX clients, and vice versa, we are equally excited to bring contextual OLV to our client base in EMEA.”About JWXJWX’s mission is to provide technology that empowers media businesses to connect their content with consumers across every platform. JWX helps publishers transform content into multi-format experiences, reach audiences wherever attention moves, and strengthen monetization in a fragmented landscape. As part of the broader ecosystem, JWX also supports streaming companies and advertisers with solutions built for how modern media is distributed and consumed. Learn more at www.jwx.com About AdnamiAdnami is the attention-first AdTech company. Its technology stack combines high impact display and video formats, predictive attention measurement through Sonar, and agentic optimisation to help advertisers, agencies and publishers maximise media effectiveness across the open internet. Founded in Copenhagen, Adnami operates from offices in London, Hamburg, Stockholm, Helsinki, Paris and Amsterdam, with a team of 60+ employees. Adnami’s high impact formats run on more than 8,000 websites and reach over a billion eyeballs each month. Learn more at adnami.io.Media ContactFor Adnami: Simon Kvist, CEO, simon@adnami.io

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