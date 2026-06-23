Why Global Beauty Brands Are Choosing Korean Manufacturing: Factosquare Tops 5,100 Brands and 5 Million Units Produced

FACTOSQUARE

As international demand accelerates, brands across 15+ countries are turning to Korea for faster, more flexible production.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global beauty industry continues to evolve, more brands are discovering an unexpected advantage: manufacturing in South Korea. Factosquare , a Korean beauty manufacturing platform specializing in small-batch production, announced that it has surpassed 5,100 brand clients, more than 200 manufacturing partners, and 5 million cumulative units produced within just three years of launch. The company says demand is being driven not only by Korean brands, but increasingly by international founders, private-label businesses, e-commerce sellers, and established beauty companies looking to launch new product lines without committing to large production runs.Traditionally, launching a beauty brand required significant upfront investment and large minimum order quantities (MOQs), often making it difficult for startups and emerging brands to enter the market. Factosquare was built to address that challenge. The platform enables brands to manufacture products starting at just 1,000 units, with production timelines as short as six weeks from concept to finished product. Through a single platform, clients can access formulation development, ingredient sourcing, packaging design, manufacturing, and regulatory support. Today, the company works across skincare, haircare, sun care, body care, fragrances, beauty devices, and other fast-growing beauty categories.One of the most notable trends behind Factosquare's growth is the increasing share of international demand. According to the company, 63% of products manufactured through its platform are developed for global markets. Brands from more than 15 countries—including the United States, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, France, Belgium, Colombia, and Senegal—have leveraged Korea's beauty manufacturing infrastructure to launch or expand their product offerings. The trend mirrors broader growth in Korean beauty exports worldwide. Industry analysts project continued expansion of K-beauty exports, with Europe expected to become one of the fastest-growing markets for Korean cosmetics in the coming years. Meanwhile, North American demand for Korean skincare and beauty products continues to accelerate as consumers seek innovative formulations, trend-forward products, and high-performance ingredients.Industry experts point to three primary reasons global brands are increasingly choosing Korean manufacturing partners. The first is cost efficiency without sacrificing quality. Many beauty founders are discovering that Korean manufacturers can deliver products at lower costs than comparable facilities in North America or Europe while maintaining equal—or in many cases higher—quality standards. Beyond simple manufacturing costs, brands also benefit from reduced quality-control issues, fewer formulation inconsistencies, and lower overall operational risk.The second reason is Korea's proven manufacturing expertise. South Korea has spent decades building one of the world's most sophisticated beauty manufacturing ecosystems. Factories operating under internationally recognized standards such as CGMP and ISO 22716 have long produced products for premium global beauty brands. The country's manufacturing infrastructure, supported by leading ODM companies and specialized suppliers, has established "Made in Korea" as a recognized signal of quality and innovation.The third reason is faster access to emerging trends. Korean beauty companies are often among the first to commercialize trending ingredients and product formats. From niacinamide and ceramides to retinol-based formulations, Korean manufacturers have consistently been early adopters of emerging beauty technologies. The same applies to product categories such as cushion compacts, ampoules, hydrogel masks, and other innovations that later gain traction globally. For many brands, manufacturing in Korea provides a way to stay ahead of consumer trends rather than react to them.While Korea offers strong manufacturing advantages, international brands often face operational barriers when attempting to navigate the market. Finding suppliers, coordinating packaging vendors, managing formulation development, and understanding regulatory requirements can quickly become overwhelming. Factosquare's model aims to simplify that process. Rather than working with multiple vendors, brands can manage production through a single platform that coordinates manufacturing, packaging, sourcing, and certification support. The company also assists with regulatory preparation for major markets, including the United States, Europe, and Japan, helping brands streamline international expansion efforts.The profile of businesses using the platform has also become increasingly diverse. Early adopters primarily included independent founders launching new beauty brands. Today, customers also include salon owners developing private-label product lines, aesthetic clinic operators creating branded skincare products, Amazon and TikTok Shop sellers launching direct-to-consumer beauty brands, and established companies testing new product concepts before scaling production. Despite their differences, these businesses share a common goal: testing products quickly without committing to the high MOQs typically required by traditional manufacturing partners. Factosquare's low minimum order quantities and rapid production timelines are designed specifically to meet that need.The company also supports regulatory preparation for major global markets, including the United States, Europe, and Japan, assisting brands with compliance requirements such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registration, Cosmetic Products Notification Portal (CPNP) notification, and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) regulatory processes, helping facilitate smoother international market entry.To support continued international growth, Factosquare is expanding its global business development efforts and manufacturing network. The company plans to increase engagement with North American beauty brands through industry events, trade shows, and direct partnerships."As global demand for K-beauty continues to grow, many brands still face barriers when trying to access Korean manufacturing," said Steve Il-ho Hong, CEO of Factosquare. "Our mission is to make Korean beauty manufacturing more accessible for brands of all sizes and help entrepreneurs bring products to market faster and more efficiently."Founded in 2023, Factosquare is a South Korea-based beauty manufacturing platform that connects brands with manufacturing partners through a streamlined, end-to-end production process. The company specializes in small-batch cosmetic production starting at 1,000 units and supports formulation development, packaging, manufacturing, and global regulatory preparation for brands worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.