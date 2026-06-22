House Majority Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison secures $1.5M for Pigeon River recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – House Majority Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, has secured $1.5 million in state funding to assist with Pigeon River recovery efforts.

The funds will be administered to the Pigeon River Outfitters Association to help match a federal grant to restore the river following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in 2024. This investment is expected to leverage more than $20 million for recovery and restoration efforts.

“The Pigeon River is vital to East Tennessee’s heritage and appeal. This significant investment will ensure generations to come can enjoy all that it has to offer,” Faison said. “Helping revitalize the Pigeon is among the most rewarding and consequential efforts I’ve been privileged to support during my 16 years in the General Assembly. I’m confident this project will further cement its status as a premier rafting destination, drawing visitors from around the world to enjoy its beauty and thrills.”

The Pigeon River stretches more than 70 miles, flowing from Western North Carolina into the French Broad River in East Tennessee. The river is one of the most popular whitewater rafting destinations in the United States, attracting up to 250,000 visitors and generating an estimated $6 million in economic impact in East Tennessee every year.

Hurricane Helene caused significant damage in and around the river. The $1.5 million appropriation by the General Assembly will assist with recovery efforts to preserve the river and its contributions to East Tennessee.

The appropriated funds are part of a $58.3 billion balanced budget passed by lawmakers in April. Republican priorities include significant investments to boost academic outcomes, strengthen infrastructure, improve access to health care and promote safe communities across Tennessee.

Lawmakers made significant investments in conservation efforts, including $81.6 million to create three new Tennessee State Parks.

In 2025, Faison secured $100,000 in state funding for an in-depth study by river engineers to determine how to restore the Pigeon River for whitewater rafting and other recreation activities.

State Rep. Jeremy Faison of Cosby represents District 11 in the Tennessee House of Representatives, which includes Cocke and part of Hamblen and Jefferson counties.