Rep. Hale encourages eligible families to access Summer Nutrition Initiative Program

Four Counties in District 40 approved to participate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Michael Hale, R-Smithville, is encouraging eligible families in Cannon, DeKalb and Jackson counties to access Tennessee’s Summer Nutrition Initiative, which provides a one-time $120 food benefit to qualifying children during the summer months.

The program will serve eligible children in 13 counties identified by the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) as having limited access to summer meal sites. Cannon, DeKalb, Smith and Jackson Counties, all located within District 40, represented by Rep. Hale, are among the 13 counties approved to participate in the initiative.

Administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS), the Summer Nutrition Initiative launched in 2025 as a state-funded effort to provide additional nutritional assistance to families in underserved counties and help offset increased food costs when children are out of school and no longer have access to routine school meals.

Building on that commitment, the Tennessee General Assembly recently approved the state’s participation in the federally funded Summer EBT program beginning in 2027, expanding access to summer nutrition assistance for eligible families access food assistance.

“As someone who grew up in a family that faced food insecurity, I understand the challenges many families encounter when trying to put nutritious foods on the table,” said Hale. “This program helps provide peace of mind for parents while ensuring children in our communities have access to the nutrition they need not only to survive, but thrive.”

The one-time Summer Nutrition Initiative benefit is available to children who:

• Are between the ages of 5 and 18 as of May 1, 2026

• Are members of an open and active Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and/or Families First Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) case as of May 31, 2026 and reside in one of the 13 eligible counties participating in the initiative

Eligible households do not need to apply, as benefits will be loaded onto existing Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards and may be used anywhere EBT is accepted for food purchases.

Additional information about the Summer Nutrition Initiative is available at TN.Gov/HumanServices/Summer-Nutrition-Initiative.html

Rep. Michael Hale represents District 40, which includes Cannon, DeKalb, Jackson, Smith and part of Wilson Counties.

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