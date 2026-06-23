County to host community blessing event of Front Street Railing and Walkway Project

The community is invited to attend a blessing marking the completion of the Front Street Railing and Walkway Project on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 3 to 4 p.m. in Lahaina.

Work along the makai side of Front Street from Lahainaluna Road to Dickenson Street included the repair of approximately 1,450 feet of sidewalk and the replacement of approximately 700 feet of railing as well as light poles, benches and planters.

“The completion of this project marks another important step forward in Lahaina’s recovery and the ongoing effort to bring commercial activity back to the heart of Lahaina town,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “Every infrastructure project we complete helps create the conditions for businesses to reopen, jobs to return and our community to continue moving forward.”

The railings and walkway project included the installation of:

• Approximately 700 feet of sidewalk and stainless-steel railing with ipe wood topper

• Twelve light poles

• Fifteen benches

• Five bike racks

• Eight landscaping planters with 13 milo trees and ʻākai ground cover

Last year, the County of Maui Department of Public Works completed multiple projects that had originated from a plan to improve Front Street that began in 2015 with public input and consultation. The County has since repaired the seawall and beach access in the 900 block of Front Street (Baker Street to Pāpalaua Street) and completed repairing approximately 750 feet of sidewalk from Baker to Pāpalaua.

“Our goal with this project was to honor Lahaina’s history, culture and sense of place while supporting the community’s vision for recovery,” Bissen said. “Guided by community input, we reenvisioned Front Street through a more historically accurate and culturally appropriate lens, keeping the people of Lahaina at the center of the process. This milestone reflects the progress we continue to make together, and we invite the community to join us on July 1 as we celebrate this important step forward.”

The blessing, led by the County Department of ʻŌiwi Resources and facilitated by the County Office of the Mayor and the County Office of Recovery, will be held in the 700 block of Front Street (Lahainaluna Road to Dickenson Street). Due to ongoing road improvements in the area, this block of Front Street remains closed to thru traffic at this time. Those attending the blessing should park at the Lahaina Aquatic Center, where shuttle service to Front Street will begin at 1:30 p.m.

For general information on the County Office of the Mayor, visit www.mauicounty.gov/mayor.