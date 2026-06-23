Lumaz Expands Home Lighting Collections to Support Modern Residential Living

A modern residential outdoor lighting scene showcasing ambient landscape and pathway lighting, reflecting Lumaz’s expanded home lighting collections designed for contemporary living environments.

Lumaz expands its home lighting collections across indoor, outdoor, smart, decorative & seasonal categories, supporting modern residential living.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumaz today announced the continued expansion of its home lighting collections, reinforcing its position as a comprehensive home lighting retailer offering a wide range of residential lighting solutions for modern living environments.

As homeowners increasingly seek lighting that combines functionality, energy efficiency, smart control, and design flexibility, Lumaz continues to expand its curated product portfolio across major residential lighting categories, including indoor lighting, outdoor lighting, under cabinet lighting, smart lighting, decorative lighting, and seasonal lighting.

This expansion reflects Lumaz’s ongoing commitment to building a comprehensive home lighting destination designed to support everyday living, home improvement needs, and decorative lifestyle applications.

A Comprehensive Home Lighting Retail Collection

Lumaz offers a broad and structured portfolio of home lighting solutions designed to help homeowners create consistent lighting experiences across different rooms, spaces, and usage scenarios. Rather than focusing on a single product type, Lumaz organizes its collections around both functional lighting needs and lifestyle-driven applications.

Core Residential Lighting Categories

Indoor Lighting

Lumaz offers a growing selection of indoor lighting solutions, including LED night lights, table lamps, wall-mounted lights, and accent lighting. These products are designed for bedrooms, living rooms, hallways, and home office environments, focusing on comfort, usability, and ambient enhancement for everyday living spaces.

Outdoor Lighting

The outdoor lighting collection includes wall lights, flood lights, landscape lighting, garden lights, and outdoor string lights. These solutions are designed to improve visibility, safety, and ambiance across patios, walkways, driveways, gardens, and outdoor entertainment areas, supporting both functional and decorative outdoor use.

Under Cabinet Lighting

One of Lumaz’s fastest-growing categories, under cabinet lighting includes LED light bars, puck lights, strip lights, and battery-operated lighting systems. These products provide practical task lighting for kitchens, closets, shelves, and workspaces, offering flexible installation and targeted illumination where additional brightness is needed.

Smart Lighting

Lumaz continues to expand its smart lighting category, offering lighting solutions designed for remote control, scheduling, automation, and personalized brightness adjustment. These products support modern connected living environments, allowing users to customize lighting behavior based on daily routines and preferences.

Decorative Lighting

The decorative lighting collection includes neon signs, accent lighting, and gift lighting designed to enhance interior styling and add personality to residential spaces. These products are widely used for creative home decoration, ambiance building, and visual expression.

Seasonal Lighting

Lumaz also offers seasonal lighting products, including Christmas string lights, icicle lights, pathway lights, and solar-powered decorative lighting. While traditionally associated with holiday decoration, seasonal lighting is increasingly used for year-round outdoor ambiance, garden styling, and celebratory home environments.

Lighting Designed Around Real Home Use Cases

Lumaz organizes its lighting collections around real residential use cases rather than standalone product categories. These include kitchen task lighting and under-cabinet illumination for improved visibility and functionality, landscape and pathway lighting for outdoor safety and navigation, smart lighting systems for home automation and personalized control, decorative lighting for interior styling and atmosphere creation, and seasonal lighting for outdoor ambiance and festive displays.

This use-case driven structure reflects the growing demand for lighting solutions that are adaptable to different home layouts, user lifestyles, and functional requirements, enabling homeowners to build lighting environments that are both practical and visually cohesive.

Expanding the Future of Home Lighting Solutions

As modern homes continue to evolve toward smarter, more flexible, and energy-conscious living environments, Lumaz remains focused on expanding its lighting collections with an emphasis on usability, design versatility, and installation convenience. The company continues to develop lighting solutions that support both functional home improvement needs and aesthetic lifestyle applications.

About Lumaz

Lumaz is an online home lighting retailer offering a wide range of residential lighting solutions, including indoor lighting, outdoor lighting, under cabinet lighting, smart lighting, decorative lighting, and seasonal lighting collections designed to support modern home environments.

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