HerFinIQ to Host Complimentary Money Meet-Up for Women on June 23

Jessica Perrone's Free HerFinIQ Money Meet-Up

AFC® and HerFinIQ founder Jessica Perrone brings women together for a free virtual conversation on money, mindset, and financial confidence.

Financial confidence grows when women have both knowledge and community. These meet-ups help women learn, connect, and build financial confidence.” — Jessica Perrone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accredited Financial Counselor(AFC), former Wall Street professional, and HerFinIQ founder Jessica Perrone will host the next HerFinIQ Money Meet-Up on June 23, 2026, bringing together women from across the country for a conversation focused on money, mindset, and building long-term financial success.The complimentary virtual event is designed for women at every stage of their financial journey, whether they are just getting started or looking for ongoing support as they work toward their financial goals.The HerFinIQ Money Meet-Up provides a welcoming space where women can ask questions, share experiences, celebrate progress, and learn from others navigating similar financial challenges and opportunities."Financial confidence grows when women have both knowledge and community," said Perrone. "These meet-ups create a place where women can continue learning, ask questions, share wins, and support one another as they build stronger financial futures."Known for her relatable and jargon-free approach to financial education , Perrone founded HerFinIQ to help women better understand money and make informed financial decisions. The Money Meet-Up series extends that mission by providing an ongoing opportunity for connection, accountability, and conversation beyond traditional financial education programs."Whether you're paying off debt, building savings, investing for the future, or simply trying to feel more in control of your finances, there is tremendous value in connecting with women who understand the journey," Perrone added.Event DetailsWhat: HerFinIQ Money Meet-UpDate: June 23, 2026Time: 12:00 PM ESTLocation: Virtual (Zoom)Cost: Complimentary (Registration Required)Women interested in joining the June 23 Money Meet-Up can register and claim their free pass at https://meetup.herfiniq.com About HerFinIQHer Financial IQ is a financial education platform dedicated to helping women build confidence, clarity, and control over their financial futures. Through workshops, courses, and strategic programming, the company translates complex financial concepts into accessible, real-world action—empowering women to move from uncertainty to wealth-building with intention. https://herfiniq.com/ About Jessica PerroneJessica Perrone is a Wall Street veteran, Accredited Financial Counselor(AFC), founder of HerFinIQ, and financial personality dedicated to helping women become confident Wealth-Creators. Through financial education, media appearances, speaking engagements, and community programming, she empowers women to master the Language of Money and take control of their financial futures.

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