Japan Edge AI Market to Reach $40.81 Billion by 2030 from $7.79 Billion in 2020, Growing at 20.0% CAGR

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WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Japan Edge AI Market by Offering, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the Japan edge AI market size was valued at $7.79 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2021 to 2030.Edge intelligence is being heralded as the next-generation technology paradigm for real-world intelligent applications and services that accelerate, augment, and automate most industrial and human operations in real-time. Real-time data capture, purification, and crunching on AI edge computing devices can result in a variety of real-time applications, which is opportunistic for the market in Japan. In addition, the use of data analytics and AI applications in edge computing applications are witnessing growth across Japan’s automotive, robotics, and manufacturing sectors, owing to the ability to access hitherto undiscovered, sophisticated, and situation-aware services.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14986 Rise in enterprise workload on the cloud platforms and rise in demand and trends toward smart wearables is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Further, a rise in demand for intelligence applications is expected to drive the market growth. However, surge in privacy and security concerns related to edge AI solutions is anticipated to restrain the market growth. In addition, the emergence of the 5G network to bring IT and telecom together is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the Japan edge AI industry during the forecast period.According to Japan edge AI market analysis, the hardware segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The manufacturing/robotics and other segments collectively accounted for around 54.9% market share in 2020. Surge in adoption of intelligence application across manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics sector has led the growth of hardware segment; thereby, enhancing the Japan edge AI market growth.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14986 The emergence of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the Japan edge AI market growth due to the Japanese government's slow deployment of artificial intelligence solutions across major corporations, which has slowed the expansion of edge AI during the pandemic. However, the Japan edge AI market had a positive impact, owing to rise in the adoption of edge artificial intelligence solutions for the complete automation of work. Further, the growth of coral AI solutions across the healthcare industry in Japan has been fueled by an increase in financing and research in artificial intelligence solutions that provide safety and security. In addition, the automotive and manufacturing sector in Japan is witnessing a surge in the adoption of a digital solution, which is projected to drive the Japan's edge AI market trends in the coming years.Key Findings Of The StudyIn 2020, the hardware segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.The automotive/mobility and manufacturing/robotics together accounted for around 36.2% of the Japan edge AI market share in 2020.The service segment is projected to growth at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A14986 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Micro-Mobile Data Center MarketSpeech-to-Text API MarketMLOps MarketSaaS Escrow Services MarketData Pipeline Tools Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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