SSANCAR Opens Direct Korean Used Car Exports to Europe via New Hamburg Hub

SSANCAR builds a European hub in Hamburg with KOTRA 01 SSANCAR builds a European hub in Hamburg with KOTRA 02

SSANCAR teams with KOTRA on a Hamburg hub for direct Korean used car exports to Europe; branch offices planned in Kosovo and Albania this year.

Starting with Hamburg, we will establish a 'Korea Standard' for used cars across Europe — going beyond simple exporting to take the lead in the European market.” — James Cho, CEO of SSANCAR

SIHEUNG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SSANCAR (Ssancar Co., Ltd.), a Korean B2B used car export company, announced that it is opening a new era of direct used car exports from Korea to Europe, building a European forward base in Hamburg, Germany, in partnership with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).Hamburg is one of Europe's largest automobile transshipment ports. Linked with the nearby RoRo (roll-on/roll-off) car-carrier routes at Bremerhaven, it lets vehicles departing Korea be distributed efficiently across the entire European market. Over the next six months, SSANCAR will receive hands-on support from KOTRA's Hamburg office — including market research, buyer development, and customs consulting — as it builds out its local sales network.SSANCAR's key strategy is "re-export." German premium vehicles such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Volkswagen that were previously driven in Korea are widely available as low-mileage, Euro 6 and COC-compliant units, making them attractive to European buyers on both price and quality. SSANCAR backs this with a 24-point vehicle inspection report that transparently discloses each car's condition, positioning Korean used cars buyers can trust as its core competitive edge.The European push was catalyzed by the Middle East crisis that erupted in February 2026. When passage through the Strait of Hormuz was blocked and export routes to Dubai and the UAE were cut off, SSANCAR accelerated its move into alternative markets — supported by the Korean government's emergency overseas-branch program tied to the Middle East conflict — and chose Germany as its first stage. On the ground, KOTRA Hamburg trade office director Park Eun-a and team lead Kim Eun-kyung are actively helping SSANCAR establish itself in the market.Using Germany as a bridgehead, SSANCAR plans to expand across Europe in stages. As part of that roadmap, the company is preparing to open branch offices in Kosovo and Albania within this year and to establish a dedicated channel for communicating directly with local buyers in those markets, where SSANCAR already has a strong customer base.SSANCAR's goal is to become the first platform global buyers turn to when sourcing Korean used cars. Dealers across Europe can already browse SSANCAR's vehicle inventory online and request inspection reports directly."Korea has some of the best-managed used cars in the world, and among them, German premium vehicles driven in Korea are the units European buyers trust most," said James Cho (Cho Tae-shin), CEO of SSANCAR. "Starting with Hamburg, we will establish a 'Korea Standard' for used cars across Europe — going beyond simple exporting to take the lead in the European market."About SSANCARSSANCAR (Ssancar Co., Ltd.) is a Korea-based B2B used car export platform headquartered in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province. Tracing its roots to a trading company founded in 2001, SSANCAR brings 25 years of used car export experience. The company sources vehicles directly from Korea and provides a 24-point vehicle inspection report on its listings to ensure transparency for international dealers. SSANCAR operates an affiliated nationwide certified inspector network (koreainspectors.com) and runs the "HeyMan" YouTube channel, with more than 220,000 subscribers focused on Korean used car export. Learn more at https://www.ssancar.com Media Contact:James Cho, CEOSSANCAR (Ssancar Co., Ltd.)Email: ceo@ssancar.comPhone: +82 10-9009-9977Website: https://www.ssancar.com

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