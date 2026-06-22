ITD names district leadership for North-Central Idaho 

The Idaho Transportation Department has named Bob Schumacher as the next district engineer for North-Central Idaho. As district engineer, Schumacher will oversee transportation planning, design, construction and maintenance operations of state highways and freeways in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.

Schumacher joined ITD in 1999 as a staff engineer and brings nearly three decades of experience to the role. Throughout his career, he has helped deliver major transportation projects across the region, including the realignment on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, which improved safety and mobility while supporting growth in the area.

“I’ve been fortunate to spend my entire career working alongside dedicated employees, local communities and agency partners across Idaho,” Schumacher said. “I want to continue building those relationships while supporting the people who keep our transportation system safe, reliable and moving forward. The work we do is about more than roads and bridges. It’s about serving the communities that depend on them every day.”

Schumacher succeeds Doral Hoff, who has served in the role since 2019 and is retiring this month after more than 30 years of service with ITD.

“I’m excited for Bob to serve as the new district engineer,” Chief Operations Officer Todd Hubbard said. “He brings extensive experience from across the department and has built strong relationships throughout North-Central Idaho. Those relationships and his understanding of the region will help continue the important work happening in the region.”

His appointment is effective June 22. He will be based out of ITD’s Lewiston office at 2600 Frontage Road.