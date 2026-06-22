I-84 Centennial Way eastbound on-ramp to close for 60 days

The Idaho Transportation Department will close the Centennial Way eastbound on-ramp for 60 days beginning Thursday night, June 25, to rebuild the ramp and connect it to the new lanes being constructed along I-84.

The 10th Avenue eastbound off-ramp will open the same night, giving motorists another way to access Caldwell during the closure. The 10th Avenue eastbound on-ramp recently opened ahead of schedule after crews rebuilt the ramp in just 80 days.

Crews will work to rebuild the on-ramp in order to tie into the newly widened lanes on I-84. This will be the last extended ramp closure until construction is complete in 2027.

Here is what to expect:

The Centennial Way eastbound on-ramp will close Thursday night, June 25, at 10 p.m.

The ramp will remain closed for 60 days.

Motorists will detour to the 10th Avenue eastbound on ramp.

The I-84 widening project in Caldwell began in November 2023 and includes:

Widening I-84 to three lanes in each direction with auxiliary lanes between interchanges.

Replacing the 10 th Avenue Interchange.

Avenue Interchange. Removing one westbound on-ramp at the 10 th Avenue Interchange.

Avenue Interchange. Updating the pedestrian overpass.

Building a sound wall along Hannibal Street.

Adding a traffic signal at the westbound ramps at the Centennial Way Interchange.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on traffic impacts and delays. Construction on I-84 in Caldwell is expected to be complete in 2027. To receive project updates by email or text, text 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-483-8422 or visit itd.idaho.gov/project/84-centennialtofranklin. For questions, contact the project team at (208) 334-8002. Maps and additional details are also available on the project website.

