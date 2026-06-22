ITD developing plans for US-30, SH-50 and Hansen Bridge in Magic Valley

The Idaho Transportation Department is identifying safety and mobility improvements to State Highway 50 and U.S. Highway 30 between Twin Falls and Interstate 84. The project will include identifying options for replacing the Hansen Bridge over the Snake River Canyon.

ITD is gathering data about traffic operations and safety, asking for stakeholder and community input, and developing alternatives for both corridors and the bridge.

“The Magic Valley has changed dramatically since these corridors and the Hansen Bridge were constructed in the 1960s, and we expect traffic to increase as growth continues,” said ITD Project Manager Darren LaMay. “We want these corridors to operate safely and efficiently for residents, businesses, agricultural traffic and freight.”

ITD will meet with community leaders on June 25 to introduce the project, share data and identify issues and concerns with the corridors. A public meeting will be scheduled later this year.

The study portion of the project is funded and will continue through 2026. Design and construction funds have not been allocated.

To learn more or request an invitation to the June 25 working group meeting, please contact Courtney.Wagner@itd.idaho.gov or 208-886-7805. Details about the project are available at itd.idaho.gov/project/sh50andus30.