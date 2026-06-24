Counselor George Mentz Releases 'Living This Life' and 'I Am Victory,' Expanding His Genre Blending Hip Hop Catalog

I Am Victory by Counselor George Mentz Living This Life by Counselor George Mentz Counselor George Mentz pic

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Counselor George Mentz, an international lawyer, professor, entrepreneur, author, and recording artist, has released two new hip hop singles, Living This Life (Hip Pop Concert) and I Am Victory (Concert Rap Version) . Available on major streaming platforms, the songs combine contemporary rap production with uplifting themes centered on perseverance, confidence, gratitude, and personal achievement.The releases continue Mentz's growing body of musical work and reflect his commitment to creating songs that encourage listeners to pursue meaningful goals while embracing life's opportunities and challenges.New Singles Highlight Themes of Resilience and Personal Growth- Living This Life explores themes of gratitude, purpose, and personal growth. Built around an energetic hip pop sound, the song encourages listeners to appreciate life's journey while remaining focused on progress and self-improvement.- I Am Victory delivers a more powerful message centered on resilience and self-belief. Through its concert-style rap format, the single emphasizes determination, confidence, and the importance of overcoming obstacles in pursuit of success.Together, the songs present complementary messages designed to inspire listeners to move forward with optimism, discipline, and a positive mindset.Music Influenced by Experience and New Orleans TraditionsRaised in New Orleans, Mentz developed an appreciation for music through exposure to the city's traditions of jazz, blues, gospel, soul, and rhythm-driven storytelling. Early training in trumpet and piano helped shape his creative foundation and continues to influence his work today. His music combines contemporary hip hop and rap influences with themes drawn from a lifetime dedicated to leadership, education, entrepreneurship, and personal development. The result is a distinctive style that seeks to entertain while delivering constructive and encouraging messages."Music has always been a powerful way to connect with people and share ideas that can inspire positive action," said Counselor George Mentz, Recording Artist and Creator. "With Living This Life and I Am Victory, I wanted to create songs that encourage listeners to stay focused on their goals, appreciate life's opportunities, and keep moving forward regardless of the challenges they face."Continuing an Expanding Musical CatalogThe release of Living This Life and I Am Victory follows a productive year of music creation for Mentz. Earlier in 2026, he released Midnight Drive – Platinum Feel Good Album, a 27-track multi-genre project that showcased his diverse musical influences.The two new hip hop singles are separate releases that further expand his growing catalog of original music. With Living This Life and I Am Victory, Mentz continues to explore music as a creative platform for sharing messages of resilience, achievement, gratitude, and personal growth.About Counselor George MentzCounselor George Mentz is an international lawyer, professor, entrepreneur, author, and musician whose career spans law, education, finance, leadership, and creative arts. Over more than three decades, he has taught more than 300 graduate law and business courses and authored over 100 books and audio programs focused on leadership, wealth management, business strategy, success psychology, and human potential. For more information, visit https://www.gmentz.com/ His public service includes serving as a White House Commissioner on the Commission on Presidential Scholars, appointed by President Donald J. Trump, and contributing as a policy advisor with the Economic Advisory Team during the 2016 presidential campaign in Colorado. He currently serves as CEO of the Global Academy of Finance and Management, an international certification organization with members and affiliates in more than 150 countries.Music has remained a lifelong passion for Mentz. Raised in the rich cultural environment of New Orleans, he grew up surrounded by jazz, gospel, blues, soul, and regional musical traditions. Through releases such as Living This Life and I Am Victory, he continues to blend artistic expression with messages of leadership, resilience, confidence, and personal growth. Here is a recent article published about Counselor George Mentz's latest music

I am Victory (Concert Rap Version)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.