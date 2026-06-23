Telecom Equipment Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 4.6% CAGR Through 2030

Telecom Equipment Market Report 2026_Segments Telecom Equipment Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Telecom Equipment Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Telecom Equipment Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Telecom Equipment market to surpass $846 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Telecom market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,914 billion by 2030, with Telecom Equipment to represent around 22% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Telecom Equipment market is estimated to account for nearly 6% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Telecom Equipment Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the telecom equipment market in 2030, valued at $292 billion. The market is expected to grow from $224 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of 5G network infrastructure across China, India, South Korea, and Japan, rising investments in fiber-optic communication systems and data center connectivity, increasing adoption of cloud computing and IoT-enabled devices, strong presence of leading telecom equipment manufacturers and semiconductor suppliers, and large-scale government initiatives supporting digital transformation and smart city development across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Telecom Equipment Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the telecom equipment market in 2030, valued at $256 billion. The market is expected to grow from $213 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to increasing deployment of private 5G networks across enterprises, rising demand for high-speed broadband and edge computing infrastructure, strong investments by telecom operators in next-generation wireless technologies, growing adoption of AI-driven network management solutions, and continuous modernization of communication infrastructure to support expanding data traffic and connected device ecosystems.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Telecom Equipment Market In 2030?

The telecom equipment market is segmented by type into network communication equipment, mobile communication device, and optical communication equipment. The network communication equipment market will be the largest segment of the telecom equipment market segmented by type, accounting for 47% or $395 billion of the total in 2030. The network communication equipment market will be supported by the increasing rollout of 5G base stations and wireless access networks, growing demand for routers, switches, and carrier Ethernet equipment to manage rising internet traffic, rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers and cloud infrastructure, increasing integration of software-defined networking and network virtualization technologies, and continuous investments in secure and high-capacity communication networks by telecom operators and enterprises.

The telecom equipment market is segmented by component into hardware and software.

The telecom equipment market is segmented by technology into 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G.

The telecom equipment market is segmented by infrastructure into wired and wireless.

The telecom equipment market is segmented by end-user into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, information technology and telecommunication, media and entertainment, healthcare, military and defense, consumer electronics, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Telecom Equipment Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the telecom equipment market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Telecom Equipment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global telecom equipment market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate expansion of 5G communication infrastructure, strengthen demand for high-capacity telecom networks amid rising data traffic and smartphone penetration, and increase deployment of IoT-enabled and connected device communication technologies across industrial and consumer applications.

Rapid Expansion Of 5G Networks - The rapid expansion of 5G networks is expected to become a key growth driver for the telecom equipment market by 2030. Telecom operators are heavily investing in 5G base stations, small cells, and advanced radio access network equipment to support ultra-fast connectivity and low-latency communication. The deployment of 5G infrastructure is enabling enhanced mobile broadband services, industrial automation, and real-time digital applications across multiple sectors. Equipment manufacturers are therefore focusing on developing high-capacity and energy-efficient network solutions to meet evolving connectivity requirements. This transition toward advanced wireless communication infrastructure is reinforcing strong market expansion. As a result, the rapid expansion of 5G networks is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Data Traffic And Smartphone Penetration - The increasing data traffic and smartphone penetration are expected to emerge as major factors driving the expansion of the telecom equipment market by 2030. Rising consumption of video streaming, cloud-based applications, and digital communication services is significantly increasing global network traffic volumes. At the same time, growing smartphone adoption across developing economies is accelerating demand for upgraded wireless infrastructure and high-speed broadband equipment. Telecom providers are expanding network capacity and modernizing communication systems to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and improved user experience. Consequently, the increasing data traffic and smartphone penetration are projected to contribute around 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Growth Of IoT And Connected Devices - The growth of IoT and connected devices is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the telecom equipment market by 2030. The increasing adoption of smart home systems, connected industrial equipment, wearable devices, and intelligent transportation solutions is driving demand for reliable and scalable communication networks. Telecom equipment providers are developing advanced routers, gateways, and edge networking solutions capable of supporting massive device connectivity and real-time data exchange. Additionally, enterprises are investing in intelligent network infrastructure to improve automation, monitoring, and operational efficiency. As connected ecosystems continue to expand globally, the need for advanced telecom equipment is expected to rise steadily. Therefore, the growth of IoT and connected devices is projected to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Telecom Equipment Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the network communication equipment market, the mobile communication device market, and the optical communication equipment market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $171 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing deployment of high-speed wireless and fiber-optic communication infrastructure, rising enterprise demand for secure and scalable networking systems, growing adoption of cloud computing and edge data centers, expanding integration of AI-enabled network optimization technologies, and continuous investments in next-generation broadband connectivity solutions. This momentum reflects the telecommunications industry’s focus on improving network capacity, enhancing digital communication efficiency, and supporting rapidly expanding connected ecosystems, accelerating growth across the global telecom equipment value chain.

The network communication equipment market is projected to grow by $80 billion, the mobile communication device market by $56 billion, and the optical communication equipment market by $35 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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