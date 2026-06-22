Governor Stein, Secretary Wooten Celebrate the Kickoff of Governor’s School Supply for North Carolina Schools

NORTH CAROLINA, June 22 - Today Governor Josh Stein and Department of Revenue Secretary McKinley Wooten Jr. celebrated the kickoff of the annual Governor's School Supply Drive. Secretary Wooten represented Governor Stein in joining educators, advocates, and community partners, including State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU), at SECU's Salisbury Street office for the kickoff event.

“Students learn better in a classroom that is equipped with the tools they need to succeed,” said Governor Josh Stein. “By donating supplies, we can provide foundational materials that will help set our kids up for another successful school year and relieve teachers of that burden.”

“When we invest in students, we invest in our communities, our workforce, and our future,” said Secretary of Revenue McKinley Wooten. “Every contribution, no matter the size, sends a powerful message of commitment and support to the educators and children of our great state.”

This is the eighth year that the Office of the Governor has held this event to encourage North Carolinians to donate school supplies to local classrooms. From June 29 to July 31, donation boxes will be placed at all of SECU’s 275 branch locations for those interested in participating. The Office of the Governor and cabinet agencies will also collect donations throughout the supply drive. In partnership with SECU, the North Carolina Parent Teacher Association (NCPTA), Boys & Girls Clubs of North Carolina, and Communities in Schools of North Carolina, the Governor’s Office will donate supplies to students in need across the state.

Governor Stein is committed to investing in North Carolina’s public schools. In April, Governor Stein announced his recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 to keep North Carolina strong that includes investments to help recruit excellent teachers, improve student outcomes, and support student safety and well-being. To reduce the personal financial strain on educators, the budget proposal also includes a $300 tax-deductible supply stipend to offset out-of-pocket costs teachers cover for classroom materials and restores a back-to-school sales tax holiday. The budget proposal raises starting teacher salaries to the highest in the Southeast, significantly raises pay for all teachers, restores master’s pay for veteran teachers, and invests in programs that work, such as the Science of Reading and Advanced Teaching Roles programs.

The Governor’s budget proposal also makes meaningful capital investments to ensure students and educators have safe, modern, and fully supported learning environments. Further, the budget proposal enhances statewide school safety initiatives by funding targeted security upgrades – such as cameras, door locks, fencing, and detection equipment – and by supporting a pilot system for behavioral threat assessment. To reduce absences and disciplinary issues while contributing to improved academic outcomes, the budget proposal invests in school health personnel, including additional nurses, counselors, social workers, and psychologists.

Requested supplies include:

Paper – all types, including copy paper

Pens and pencils

Crayons and markers

Dry erase markers

Fidget toys

Headphones

Spiral notebooks

Sanitizing wipes

Tissues

Click here to find an SECU location near you.