Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market To Witness Strong Growth Trajectory Through 2030 At 14.4% CAGR

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report 2026_Segments Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Advanced Metering Infrastructure market to surpass $43 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $4,189 billion by 2030, with Advanced Metering Infrastructure to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Utilities industry, which is expected to be $9,379 billion by 2030, the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market is estimated to account for nearly 0.5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the advanced metering infrastructure market in 2030, valued at $13 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing modernization of aging utility infrastructure across the United States and Canada, rising deployment of smart grid technologies by utility providers, growing emphasis on real-time energy monitoring and demand response management, increasing investments in digital utility transformation initiatives, and favorable regulatory frameworks supporting energy efficiency and intelligent metering adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the advanced metering infrastructure market in 2030, valued at $11 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of smart electricity networks, increasing utility focus on reducing non-technical losses and operational costs, rising consumer demand for accurate billing and energy consumption transparency, growing integration of IoT and cloud-based analytics platforms within utility operations, and continuous investments by public and private utility companies to strengthen grid resilience and improve outage management capabilities.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market In 2030?

The advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented by type into solutions and services. The solutions market will be the largest segment of the advanced metering infrastructure market segmented by type, accounting for 61% or $26 billion of the total in 2030. The solutions market will be supported by the increasing deployment of smart meter data management platforms, rising adoption of advanced analytics and remote monitoring software by utilities, growing demand for automated meter reading and billing optimization systems, increasing integration of cybersecurity and communication management solutions within utility networks, and continuous technological advancements enhancing interoperability, scalability, and operational efficiency across smart metering ecosystems.

The advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented by meter type into water meter, electricity meter, gas meter, and heat meter.

The advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented by connectivity into wired and wireless.

The advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented by end-user into residential, commercial, and industrial.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the advanced metering infrastructure market leading up to 2030 is 14%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global advanced metering infrastructure market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to strengthen resource management and utility optimization capabilities, accelerate adoption of advanced sensor-enabled smart metering technologies, and expand digitization initiatives across smart grid, utility monitoring, and intelligent energy management systems.

Growing Emphasis On Resource Management - The growing emphasis on resource management is expected to become a key growth driver for the advanced metering infrastructure market by 2030. Utility providers are increasingly focusing on optimizing electricity, water, and gas distribution through real-time consumption monitoring and intelligent usage analytics. Advanced metering infrastructure enables accurate tracking of resource utilization, helping utilities reduce wastage, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen demand-side management capabilities. Governments and utility companies are also promoting sustainable resource utilization practices to address rising energy consumption and environmental concerns. This increasing focus on efficient resource management is supporting widespread deployment of smart metering infrastructure across utility sectors. As a result, the growing emphasis on resource management is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Sensor Technologies - The increasing adoption of advanced sensor technologies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the advanced metering infrastructure market by 2030. Utilities are integrating advanced sensors within smart meters and grid networks to improve data accuracy, fault detection, and remote monitoring capabilities. These sensor technologies support automated data collection, predictive maintenance, and rapid outage identification, enabling utilities to enhance grid reliability and service quality. The rising deployment of connected infrastructure and intelligent monitoring systems is further accelerating demand for sensor-enabled metering solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Consequently, the increasing adoption of advanced sensor technologies is projected to contribute around 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Rising Trend Of Digitization - The rising trend of digitization is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the advanced metering infrastructure market by 2030. Utility companies are increasingly transitioning toward digital platforms and cloud-based management systems to modernize traditional utility operations and improve customer engagement. Advanced metering infrastructure supports seamless integration with digital billing platforms, data analytics tools, and automated utility management systems, enabling faster decision-making and operational transparency. In addition, growing investments in digital transformation initiatives and smart city development projects are accelerating the adoption of intelligent metering technologies worldwide. As digitization expands across utility ecosystems, deployment of advanced metering infrastructure solutions is expected to increase significantly. Therefore, the rising trend of digitization is projected to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solutions market and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $21 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising deployment of smart grid communication platforms, increasing utility investments in automated meter data management systems, growing demand for real-time monitoring and remote utility operations, rapid expansion of cloud-based analytics and cybersecurity solutions, and continuous modernization of utility infrastructure across developed and emerging economies. This momentum reflects the utility sector’s focus on operational efficiency, digital transformation, and intelligent energy management, accelerating growth across the global advanced metering infrastructure ecosystem.

The solutions market is projected to grow by $13 billion and the services market by $8 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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