Teqtivity Releases Free Tool to Help Financial Organizations Close DORA Asset Gaps

New self-assessment tool helps IT, security, risk, and compliance teams identify gaps in ICT asset governance before auditors do

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teqtivity , an IT asset management platform serving enterprise organizations worldwide, today released the DORA ICT Asset Readiness Assessment, a free tool for financial sector organizations evaluating their ICT asset governance practices under the Digital Operational Resilience Act.DORA, which took effect in January 2025, requires financial entities in the EU to demonstrate operational resilience across their ICT environments. The regulation covers banks, payment institutions, investment firms, insurance companies, and crypto-asset service providers, among others. A core expectation: organizations must know what ICT assets they have, who owns them, what business functions they support, and whether those records stay current across the asset lifecycle.The challenge for most teams is that asset data is scattered across procurement systems, MDM tools, HR platforms, help desks, and finance records. Each source may be accurate on its own. Together, they rarely produce a single, trusted view of what exists."DORA does not ask for perfect systems. It asks for honest records," said Hiren Hasmukh, Founder and CEO of Teqtivity. "The organizations that struggle during audits usually aren't the ones with the worst security posture. They're the ones who can't pull together consistent documentation when they need to. That's an asset governance problem, and it's fixable before an auditor shows up."The DORA ICT Asset Readiness Assessment walks teams through seven areas of ICT asset governance: visibility, classification and criticality, ownership and accountability, lifecycle tracking, security alignment, resilience and recovery, and evidence and reporting. Each section produces a score that teams can use to identify where their asset records are strong and where additional work is needed before a review.The assessment is built for the people doing the day-to-day work. For example, IT teams managing device deployments and recoveries, security teams tracking asset exposure, and compliance teams preparing documentation for audits and risk reviews."We built this for the person who gets pulled into a DORA readiness review and needs to figure out quickly where the gaps are," Hasmukh added. "ITAM doesn't solve every DORA requirement. But if your asset records are wrong, everything downstream gets harder: risk assessments, incident response, recovery planning. You need a reliable foundation before any of the rest matters."The DORA ICT Asset Readiness Assessment is available at no cost at teqtivity.com/dora-ict-asset-readiness-assessment About TeqtivityTeqtivity is an IT asset management platform built to help organizations stay in control of their technology environments as they grow. By centralizing asset records and building accountability into how devices move through an organization, the platform helps teams maintain visibility and reliable data across distributed workforces and large device estates. Teqtivity is designed to scale without adding complexity — unlimited asset tracking and full platform features from day one. Learn more at www.teqtivity.com

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