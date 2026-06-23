Bad Mermaid Joins the Monterey Bay Sirens for Fan Appreciation Night Presented by BLVD Residential

At the Sirens' invitation, the Founding Partner brings a fan photo booth, product sampling, and a special offer for the local Monterey Bay community

This community showed up for the Sirens from day one, and we were honored when the club asked us to be part of Fan Appreciation Night” — Joelle Paul-Cook, PhD

MONTEREY , CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bad Mermaid , a proud Founding Partner of the Monterey Bay Sirens , will take part in the club's Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday, June 27, as the Sirens host Pleasanton RAGE at Cardinale Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM.Invited by the Sirens to help celebrate the fans, Bad Mermaid will set up a photo booth on the concourse where fans can grab mermaid and Sirens-themed props, strike a pose, and walk away with their own printed photo strip to take home.The Sirens head into Saturday on the strength of an impressive inaugural campaign that began in May, with a winning record already secured, including a victory over Saturday's opponent, Pleasanton RAGE, earlier this year."This community showed up for the Sirens from day one, and we were honored when the club asked us to be part of Fan Appreciation Night presented by BLVD Residential," said Joelle Paul-Cook, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Bad Mermaid. "We are proud to stand behind women's soccer in Monterey County, and we cannot wait to see everyone at the booth on Saturday."Fans can also sample Bad Mermaid at the match. Made with Irish sea moss and sea salt, Bad Mermaid is an energy drink with 150 mg of caffeine, available in four flavors: Coral Wave (Strawberry Lime), Ocean Breeze (Kiwi Pineapple Lemon), Sea Essence (Mango Dragonfruit), and Midnight Glow (Mixed Berry). With a warehouse based locally in San Jose, the brand is rooted in Northern California and growing across the region. To celebrate the night, Bad Mermaid is offering free shipping on online orders at www.badmermaid.com with code SIRENS.Event details:Monterey Bay Sirens vs. Pleasanton RAGEFan Appreciation Night Presented by BLVD ResidentialSaturday, June 27, 2026, 7:00 PMCardinale Stadium, 4111 2nd Ave, Seaside, CA 93955Visit the Bad Mermaid photo booth for props, photos, and free photo strips for fans.About Bad MermaidBad Mermaid is an energy drink made with Irish sea moss and sea salt, available in four flavors with 150 mg of caffeine. A proud Founding Partner of the Monterey Bay Sirens, the brand operates a warehouse in San Jose and is growing across Northern California. Learn more and shop at www.badmermaid.com

Bad Mermaid x Sirens FC

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