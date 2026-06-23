GetHairMD Appoints Anthony Serhan to Business Advisory Board

Pink Sky founder brings franchise growth expertise and leads customized support programs for new locations

Anthony has helped us build a support system that adapts to the strengths and opportunities of each location.” — Trace Herchman, Co-Founder and President of GetHairMD

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD announces the appointment of Anthony Serhan, Founder and CEO of Pink Sky Agency, to its Business Advisory Board as the company continues expanding its licensing and franchise platform nationwide.Serhan brings extensive experience in brand development, growth strategy, patient acquisition, and business scaling. In addition to serving as a strategic advisor, his team at Pink Sky leads GetHairMD’s 100-Day Success Program, a customized growth initiative designed to help new franchisees and licensees build momentum, attract patients, and accelerate revenue growth during their first 100 days of operation.The appointment comes as GetHairMD builds the infrastructure necessary to support its next phase of expansion following the launch of its franchise sales channel.“Anthony understands what separates successful businesses from average ones,” said Trace Herchman, Co-Founder and President of GetHairMD. “His experience in branding, growth strategy, and customer acquisition has already had a meaningful impact on our organization. As we continue expanding our franchise platform, we’re excited to add his perspective and expertise to our Business Advisory Board.”Unlike traditional franchise support models that rely on standardized marketing playbooks, GetHairMD’s 100-Day Success Program is built around a white-glove approach tailored to the specific needs of each location.Some providers launch with an established patient base and benefit from patient reactivation campaigns, email marketing, referral initiatives, and open house events that quickly introduce existing patients to GetHairMD’s hair restoration solutions. Other locations require a stronger focus on social media marketing, local awareness campaigns, community outreach, and lead generation to establish a presence in a new market.Serhan and the Pink Sky team work directly with franchise owners to evaluate opportunities, identify growth drivers, and build customized launch strategies designed to help each business achieve results as quickly as possible.“Every market is different, every owner is different, and every practice starts from a different place,” said Serhan. “The biggest mistake a franchise system can make is assuming one marketing plan works for everyone. Our role is to understand where each franchisee is today and build a strategy that helps them gain traction quickly, generate patient demand, and create long-term success.”The personalized support model has become an important differentiator for GetHairMD’s franchise platform.“We’re not handing providers a marketing binder and wishing them luck,” said Herchman. “Anthony has helped us build a support system that adapts to the strengths and opportunities of each location. Whether that’s activating an existing patient database, hosting community events, strengthening referral relationships, or building a digital presence, the goal is the same: help franchisees begin treating patients and generating ROI as quickly as possible.”The 100-Day Success Program complements GetHairMD’s broader support platform, which includes operational guidance, AI-powered HairMetrix analysis, DNA-based treatment personalization, and a combination therapy approach to hair restoration. Together, these tools help franchisees deliver non-invasive and non-surgical hair restoration solutions with no downtime and success rates exceeding 90 percent.As GetHairMD continues expanding beyond 80 locations nationwide, the company is assembling a Business Advisory Board comprised of experienced leaders across healthcare, franchising, technology, consumer products, and growth strategy.“GetHairMD has built an incredible foundation for national growth,” said Serhan. “I’m honored to join the Business Advisory Board and help franchise owners build momentum from day one. Every market is different, and our role at Pink Sky is to create customized strategies that help each location generate demand, attract patients, and build a strong foundation for long-term success.”About Anthony SerhanAnthony Serhan is the Founder and CEO of Pink Sky Agency, a growth and brand strategy firm focused on helping healthcare, wellness, and aesthetic businesses scale. He specializes in growth architecture, brand development, operational execution, and customer acquisition strategies that help organizations accelerate performance and create sustainable long-term growth.About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a physician-directed network specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach combining AI-powered diagnostics with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal results, with success rates exceeding 90 percent. With more than 80 locations nationwide, GetHairMD is expanding through a franchise model designed to deliver accessible, non-invasive hair restoration solutions.

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