Dog Cloud Surpasses 40 Million Minutes of Use as Demand Grows for At-Home Care for America’s Ageing Dogs

Dog Cloud Massage Therapy Bed

Veterinarians and Police K9 partners point to the milestone as proof that at-home, non-invasive mobility care is moving into the mainstream.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dog Cloud, the world's first massage dog bed, powered by Cycloid Vibration Therapy (CVT) today announced it has surpassed 40 million minutes of use worldwide - a milestone the company says reflects a fundamental shift in how American pet owners approach their dogs’ long-term health.

The surge in at-home use comes as more owners seek natural, non-invasive ways to support mobility, recovery and long-term wellbeing for their dogs, without the recurring cost of weekly clinic visits.

The milestone also lands as arthritis and mobility-related conditions continue to affect millions of dogs across the U.S. The canine arthritis market is now valued at more than US$3.6 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$4.85 billion by 2031 - as dogs live longer and owners invest more in preventative, long-term care.

Rising veterinary costs and growing consumer interest in preventative care are driving demand for solutions that extend professional-grade care into the home. Dog Cloud’s CVT technology has been used in human healthcare for more than 50 years, including in hospitals, and by elite athletes, Olympians and world-class racehorses before being adapted specifically for dogs.

“As a veterinarian, I tell pet parents one way to ensure a long and healthy life for their dog is to preserve its mobility. That’s why I love the Dog Cloud Bed. It’s truly therapeutic, not just another soft dog bed. With its low-frequency vibration therapy, backed by studies in canine rehab and human medicine, it mimics veterinary physical therapy techniques without the weekly clinic visit,” said Dr. Sylvalyn Hammond, DVM.

Dog Cloud also proudly supports and supplies active and retired police and military dogs across the U.S., as part of its broader goal of helping one million dogs. The company’s growing partnership with Project K9 Hero, a nonprofit supporting retired law enforcement and military working dogs, reflects that commitment.

“Dog Cloud stood out to us for their commitment to improving quality of life for dogs and for taking the time to understand the unique needs of retired Police K-9s and Military Working Dogs. This partnership reflects a shared focus on thoughtful care, innovation, and long-term wellbeing, and we appreciate their willingness to collaborate in a way that puts our Heroes first,” said Jason Johnson, Project K9 Hero.

“Dogs are living longer than ever before, but that also means more families are navigating chronic conditions like arthritis and mobility decline,” said Scott Groves, Co-Founder & Co-Inventor of Dog Cloud. “With veterinary costs continuing to rise, owners are looking for practical ways to extend care into the home and play a more active role in their dog’s wellbeing. Forty million minutes tells us they’re embracing proactive, natural care rather than waiting until problems become severe - and we’re just getting started toward our goal of reaching one million dogs.”

As awareness of canine mobility, healthy ageing and preventative care continues to grow, Dog Cloud believes at-home wellness solutions will play an increasingly important role in supporting dogs at every stage of life.

Notes to Editors: Canine arthritis market data sourced from Mordor Intelligence, "Canine Arthritis Market Size, Trend Analysis & Industry Report, 2031," mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/canine-arthritis-market

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