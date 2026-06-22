HEARINGS NOTICE: House Financial Services Committee Schedule for July 2026

Today, the House Committee on Financial Services, led by Chairman French Hill (AR-02), announced the following Committee activity for July 2026: Full Committee Hearing Entitled: “The Federal Reserve’s Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report” Time: 10:00 AM ET Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2026 Place: 2128 Rayburn House Office Building Full Committee Hearing Entitled: “The Semi-Annual Report of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection” Time: 10:00 AM ET Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Place: 2128 Rayburn House Office Building Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence Subcommittee Field Hearing Entitled: “Building the Future of Finance: How the CLARITY Act Unlocks Innovation” Time: 10:00 AM ET Date: Friday, July 17, 2026 Place: New York, NY National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions Subcommittee Hearing Entitled: “Oversight of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network” Time: 10:00 AM ET Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Place: 2128 Rayburn House Office Building Housing and Insurance Subcommittee Hearing Entitled: “Oversight of the Federal Home Loan Bank System” Time: 2:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Place: 2128 Rayburn House Office Building

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