Hill, Waters Applaud Senate Passage of 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act
House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill (AR-02) and Ranking Member Maxine Waters (CA-43) issued the following statements after the Senate passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act:
“Housing affordability starts with supply, and this bill makes meaningful progress toward building more homes and lowering costs for American families. For the past two congresses Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott and I have prioritized a set of shared supply side policies that will benefit our citizens across the Nation. I thank Ranking Members Elizabeth Warren and Maxine Waters for their work advancing this housing package,” said Chairman Hill. “This bicameral product reflects meaningful House equities – including community banking provisions, protections against institutional investors crowding families out of the housing market, and updates HUD’s HOME Investment Partnership Program. I look forward to the House moving quickly to advance this bill to President Trump’s desk.”
Ranking Member Waters added, “Housing is the gateway to opportunity, stability, and economic prosperity. If we want to build a stronger nation where working families can succeed, it starts with taking our housing crisis head on by expanding affordability, increasing access, boosting supply, and creating pathways to homeownership. Understanding that reality is why I have said since day one that housing must be a national priority. By no means was this bill a small feat. It required difficult conversations and tough negotiations to get across the finish line. But in the end, we delivered stronger, more impactful legislation with more housing opportunities for the American people. That is why I commend Chair Hill, Senators Warren and Scott, Housing and Insurance Subcommittee Ranking Member Emanuel Cleaver, and Chair Mike Flood for coming together on this shared goal. This legislation will help increase housing supply and lower costs for families across the country. However, our work is far from over and this is not the end of the conversation. It is the beginning of a renewed effort to tackle our housing affordability crisis and ensure every American has access to a safe, decent, and affordable place to call home.”
The updated package reflects years of bipartisan work to cut red tape and remove unnecessary barriers to new home construction, as well as providing needed relief to community banks. Specifically, text includes:
- Nine community banking bills that will provide needed relief to Main Street and expand local lending for housing construction and mortgages.
- 45+ housing provisions to reduce unnecessary regulatory barriers to new home construction and modernize HUD programs.
- Retains the House changes to Section 1001, specifically the removal of the forced seven-year divestiture and protects Build to Rent.
Click here for the text of the bill.
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Further Background:
- On June 16, 2026, Chairman Hill, Ranking Member Waters, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) and Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) released updated bicameral text of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.
- On June 2, 2026, Chairman Hill published a letter to the editor in the Wall Street Journal on the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.
- On May 20, 2026, the House’s bipartisan amendments to the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act passed the House 396-13.
- On May 19, 2026, Chairman Hill and Ranking Member Waters unveiled updated text to the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.
- On May 14, 2026, Chairman Hill issued a statement on the House’s amendment to the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.
- On March 23, 2026, Ranking Member Waters called for a Conference Committee to reconcile the House-and Senate-passed versions.
- On March 12, 2026, Chairman Hill issued a statement on Senate passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.
- On February 9, 2026, the Committee’s bipartisan Housing for the 21st Century Act passed the House 390-9.
- On February 6, 2026, Chairman Hill and Housing and Insurance Subcommittee Chairman Flood published an op-ed on the Housing for the 21st Century Act.
- On December 17, 2025, the Committee advanced the Housing for the 21st Century Act 50-1.
- On December 11, 2025, Chairman Hill, Ranking Member Waters, Housing and Insurance Subcommittee Chairman Mike Flood (NE-01) and Ranking Member Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05) released the Committee’s bipartisan housing package – the Housing for the 21st Century Act.
- On December 3, 2025, the full Committee held a hearing entitled “Building Capacity: Reducing Government Roadblocks to Housing Supply.” The Committee reviewed 41 bipartisan solutions to address barriers to affordable housing.
- On July 16, 2025, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance held a hearing entitled “HOME 2.0: Modern Solutions to the Housing Shortage.”
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