Hill, Waters Applaud Senate Passage of 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act

House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill (AR-02) and Ranking Member Maxine Waters (CA-43) issued the following statements after the Senate passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act:

“Housing affordability starts with supply, and this bill makes meaningful progress toward building more homes and lowering costs for American families. For the past two congresses Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott and I have prioritized a set of shared supply side policies that will benefit our citizens across the Nation. I thank Ranking Members Elizabeth Warren and Maxine Waters for their work advancing this housing package,” said Chairman Hill. “This bicameral product reflects meaningful House equities – including community banking provisions, protections against institutional investors crowding families out of the housing market, and updates HUD’s HOME Investment Partnership Program. I look forward to the House moving quickly to advance this bill to President Trump’s desk.”

Ranking Member Waters added, “Housing is the gateway to opportunity, stability, and economic prosperity. If we want to build a stronger nation where working families can succeed, it starts with taking our housing crisis head on by expanding affordability, increasing access, boosting supply, and creating pathways to homeownership. Understanding that reality is why I have said since day one that housing must be a national priority. By no means was this bill a small feat. It required difficult conversations and tough negotiations to get across the finish line. But in the end, we delivered stronger, more impactful legislation with more housing opportunities for the American people. That is why I commend Chair Hill, Senators Warren and Scott, Housing and Insurance Subcommittee Ranking Member Emanuel Cleaver, and Chair Mike Flood for coming together on this shared goal. This legislation will help increase housing supply and lower costs for families across the country. However, our work is far from over and this is not the end of the conversation. It is the beginning of a renewed effort to tackle our housing affordability crisis and ensure every American has access to a safe, decent, and affordable place to call home.”

The updated package reflects years of bipartisan work to cut red tape and remove unnecessary barriers to new home construction, as well as providing needed relief to community banks. Specifically, text includes:

Nine community banking bills that will provide needed relief to Main Street and expand local lending for housing construction and mortgages.

45+ housing provisions to reduce unnecessary regulatory barriers to new home construction and modernize HUD programs.

Retains the House changes to Section 1001, specifically the removal of the forced seven-year divestiture and protects Build to Rent.



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Further Background:

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