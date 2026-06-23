100% Bond Back: OZ Cleaning Geelong Launches Agency-Compliant Vacate Cleaning for Moving Renters

Streamline Your Tenancy Handover with Premium End of Lease Cleaning in Greater Geelong, Bellarine Peninsula, and the Surf Coast

GEELONG, MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is OZ Cleaning Geelong 's Vacate Service?OZ Cleaning Geelong provides comprehensive, agency-compliant vacate cleaning services across Greater Geelong. Backed by an absolute 72-hour re-clean guarantee, the fully insured local team uses commercial-grade extraction systems and eco-friendly formulas to fulfill strict property manager requirements under the Victorian Residential Tenancies Act.The Stress-Free Way to Secure Your DepositMoving houses is widely recognized as one of life’s most chaotic events. Between packing boxes, coordinating removalists, and settling utilities, trying to scrub a rental property to absolute perfection is a recipe for exhaustion. Worse yet, minor oversights can cost you hundreds of dollars from your bond.Fulfilling your legal obligations under VCAT (Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal) and REIV (Real Estate Institute of Victoria) standards requires returning a rental property in a pristine state. That is exactly where we step in. Our dedicated local teams take the tedious workload off your shoulders, allowing you to transition into your new home with complete peace of mind.Our comprehensive package targets the exact hot-spots property managers scrutinize during final inspections:Deep Oven and Rangehood Cleans: Total removal of baked-on grease, carbon deposits, and oil residue from trays and racks.Heavy Carpet Steam Extraction: Lifting deep-set traffic lane grime, allergens, and surface stains from carpeted rooms.Detailed Wet Area Sanitization: Eliminating soap scum, limescale, and grout mildew from kitchens, bathrooms, and laundries.Interior Window and Sills: Clearing dust, fingerprints, and streak-marks to maximize natural light.Wall and Baseboard Detail: Wiping down scuffs, dust, and spiderwebs across all living zones.Why Local Renters Trust Our Agency-Compliant System+------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+| Feature | Your Protection & Benefit |+------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+| 72-Hour Re-Clean Guarantee | Free return fix if an agent flags any || | spot on the condition report. |+------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+| Upfront Fixed Pricing | Zero hidden fuel adjustments, holiday || | surcharges, or equipment fees. |+------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+| 7-Day Flexible Bookings | Services scheduled precisely around || | settlement dates and final deadlines. |+------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+| Fully Insured & Vetted Teams | Safe, professional, and reliable on- || | site operators who treat homes right. |+------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+From Our Director"Settlement dates and sudden lease endings do not always stick to weekday business hours. We run our teams seven days a week across the northern growth corridors, the Bellarine Peninsula, and the Surf Coast to fit your exact timeline. Our business is built on five years of authentic local service, turning stressful moving days into straightforward handovers."Lock In Your Fixed Quote TodayDon't risk your hard-earned deposit on an unverified checklist. Ensure your property manager hands back your bond without friction.[ Secure Your 72-Hour Guaranteed Vacate Clean ]Call our Geelong team directly on 1300 404 405 or submit your property dimensions online for a guaranteed fixed price.Frequently Asked QuestionsDo I need to be home during the end of lease clean?No. You do not need to stay on-site while our teams work. Our cleaning teams work around your schedule; you can simply arrange key collection, go to work or focus on your move, and return once the deep clean is completed.What happens if my real estate agent finds an issue with the clean?Our workmanship is backed by an absolute promise to satisfy your real estate agent's exit requirements. If your property manager flags any cleaning problems on your condition report within 72 hours of us packing up, notify our office right away and we will return to fix it completely free of charge.Are cleaning products and commercial equipment included in your price?Yes. All our professional teams arrive fully equipped with their own heavy-duty commercial gear, high-powered steam extraction vacuums, and eco-conscious cleaning solutions. The price we quote before we start is the precise amount you see on your final invoice.Do you service regional suburbs outside central Geelong?Yes. We deliver comprehensive vacate cleaning services across Greater Geelong, including North Geelong, Armstrong Creek, Grovedale, Marshall, Bell Park, Leopold, Ocean Grove, Highton, Charlemont, Torquay, Newtown, Belmont, and Drysdale.Media Contact:Company: OZ Cleaning GeelongLocation: North Geelong, VIC, AustraliaPhone: 1300 404 405 / 0456 565 625Website: https://ozcleaninggeelong.com.au/

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