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<p>On <b><u>Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 2:00pm ET</u></b>, the Subcommittee on Modernization and Innovation of the Committee on House Administration will hold a hearing titled, “Modernizing Public Access to Legislative Data and Information.” The…

On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 2:00pm ET, the Subcommittee on Modernization and Innovation of the Committee on House Administration will hold a hearing titled, “Modernizing Public Access to Legislative Data and Information.” The hearing will be held in room 1310 of the Longworth House Office Building. 

If you have any questions, please contact the Clerk of the Committee, Kristen Monterroso, at Kristen.Monterroso@mail.house.gov or (202) 225-8281. For media inquiries, please contact the Communications Director, Michael Donatello, at Michael.Donatello@mail.house.gov or (202) 225-8281.

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<p>On <b><u>Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 2:00pm ET</u></b>, the Subcommittee on Modernization and Innovation of the Committee on House Administration will hold a hearing titled, “Modernizing Public Access to Legislative Data and Information.” The…

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