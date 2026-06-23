Stage II Fire Restrictions will be in effect as of midnight 6/23 until further notice.

Stage II Fire Restrictions will be in effect as of midnight tonight until further notice for all of Park County. Please note there is also a Red Flag Warning issued from the National Weather Service for June 23 from noon until 8pm. THE COUNTY BAN SUPERSEDES THE RED FLAG WARNING and will continue indefinitely even after the Red Flag expires.

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