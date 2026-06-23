The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar Announces Incoming Leadership for 2026-27 Bar Cycle

Section Chair Tenesia C. Hall Aimee Gross, Andrea Reid, Tenesia Hall, Trisha Armstrong, Michelle Klinger Smith

First nonprofit attorney to Chair the Section in its 53-year history

“Empower, Elevate, Excel” is this year's theme. We're giving members tools & training they need; raising the standards statewide; and celebrating excellence in advocacy and professionalism.” — Tenesia C. Hall, Section Chair

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the Family Law Section ’s Annual Membership Awards and Installation Banquet held on June 17, 2026, in conjunction with The Florida Bar ’s Annual Convention, Legal Aid attorney Tenesia C. Hall was sworn in as Chair of the Family Law Section for the 2026-27 Bar Cycle.Hall, Family Law Litigation Director for Legal Aid Society of the OCBA, Inc. in Orlando, is the first attorney from a 501(c)(3) to hold the Chair position in the Section’s 53-year history. Her career began as an FFLA Summer Fellow more than 2 decades ago as a student at the University of Florida Levin College of Law, J.D., where she graduated in 2001. Hall is also the first Black Family Law Section Chair, marking a historic milestone and reflecting the growing diversity of the Section and its membership.Hall has selected “Empower. Elevate. Excel.” as her theme for the 2026-27 Bar Cycle. The theme aims to: give members the tools and training needed to strengthen their practice and serve Florida’s families; raise the standard of family law statewide through collaboration with the judiciary, leadership development and innovative CLEs; and celebrate excellence in advocacy, professionalism and service to Florida’s families.Key Section events this Bar cycle include:• Leadership Retreat & Fall Meetings, August 25-30 in Charlotte Harbor• Out-of-State Retreat, October 13-16 in New Orleans• Marital & Family Law Review Course (with AAML), January 20-23 in Kissimmee• Live Guardian ad Litem CLE, February 18-19 in Fort Lauderdale• In-State Retreat, March 17-21 in IslamoradaExecutive Committee members for the 2026-27 Bar cycle are Chair-Elect Andrea Reid, B.C.S., Principal of The Reid Law Group in Boca Raton; Treasurer Michelle Klinger Smith, Esq., B.C.S, Principal of Florida Keys Family Law; Secretary Trisha P. Armstrong, Senior Counsel, Sasser, Cestero & Roy, P.A. in West Palm Beach; and Immediate Past Chair Aimee C. Gross, managing partner of Law Offices of Aimee Gross, P.A. in Fort Lauderdale.About The Family Law Section of The Florida BarThe Family Law Section of The Florida Bar’s mission is to promote the highest standards of professionalism and legal advocacy in the delivery of a wide array of services to Florida families, and seek the consistent, fair, and expeditious administration of justice.The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar is located at 651 E. Jefferson Street, Tallahassee, FL. For more information, call (850) 561-5624, visit familylawfla.org, or like/follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.