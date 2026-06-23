Governor McKee Appoints Ralph Liguori to Serve on Judicial Nominating Commission

Published on Thursday, June 18, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI — Today, Governor Dan McKee announced his appointment of local attorney Ralph Liguori to serve on the Judicial Nominating Commission.

The JNC is an independent, nonpartisan body responsible for recommending highly qualified candidates for all judicial appointments. The Commission was created in 1994 and is composed of nine Rhode Island residents. All Commissioners serve as volunteers.

“The Judicial Nominating Commission plays a crucial role in our state, ensuring that qualified individuals are selected to uphold the rule of law in our state,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Throughout his career as a respected attorney, Ralph has demonstrated a commitment to justice and fairness, and I’m proud to nominate him to the Commission.”

Liguori has 33 years of experience as a trial lawyer and is currently a partner at Jones Kelleher in Providence. He has tried cases at all levels of the Rhode Island Court system, including those dealing with medical malpractice, tort claims, and insurance litigation.

Outside the courtroom, Liguori is a lecturer, speaking to various organizations and professional groups about safety, negligence, and ethics.

He is an active member of the Rhode Island Association for Justice’s Board of Governors, and previously served the association in multiple leadership roles, including as president. He is also a Fellow of the Rhode Island Bar Foundation. Ralph has also served on the Rhode Island Supreme Court Disciplinary Board and the Commission on Judicial Tenure and Discipline.

Liguori is a Rhode Island College graduate and earned his J.D. from the New England School of Law. He is licensed to practice in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island.

“It is a privilege to join the JNC. I view this service as an important and profound responsibility. I look forward to working with Chairman Mandell and the rest of the commissioners,” said Liguori.