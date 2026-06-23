Governor McKee Signs ‘Casey’s Law,’ Strengthening Penalties for Road Rage Incidents

Published on Monday, June 22, 2026

Law named in honor of Johnston resident Casey Bassignani, who died in a rollover crash in November 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI — Today, Governor Dan McKee was joined by Senate Majority Whip David Tikoian (D-Dist. 22, Smithfield, Lincoln, North Providence), Representative Arthur Corvese (D-Dist. 55, North Providence), and supporters to sign ‘Casey’s Law,’ (S3169A/8384A) legislation that adds extra penalties for motor vehicle offenses involving road rage. The bill was introduced at Governor McKee’s request.

The law is named in honor of Casey Bassignani, a 23-year-old Johnston woman who died in a rollover crash in November 2025 when an alleged road rage incident forced her vehicle off the roadway. She was the daughter and sister of Rhode Island State Police members. Casey’s family was in attendance at Monday’s ceremony.

“After meeting the Bassignani family and hearing their story, I was proud to request this bill, and I am proud to sign it into law,” said Governor McKee. “I want to thank the Bassignani family, as well as Majority Whip Tikoian and Representative Corvese, for their commitment to this cause. Together, we’re making sure Casey’s memory lives on by creating stricter penalties and safer roads.”

Casey’s law adds an additional fine of up to $1,000 and up to a year of additional license suspension to any misdemeanor conviction on top of the penalty for the crime itself when the defendant engaged in intentionally aggressive, harassing, intimidating, or dangerous behavior as a driver or passenger.

For felonies, the additional penalty would be at least two years and up to 15 years of additional prison time, a mandatory fine of at least $1,000, and license suspension of up to five additional years, or revocation for two additional years.

“As a former state trooper, this one hits close to home for me personally, as it impacted our State Police family. Casey was the daughter of State Police Capt. David Bassignani and the sister of State Trooper Jake Bassignani. This bill stiffens penalties to make our roads safer by reminding drivers of the serious consequences of road rage and encouraging safer driving behavior,” said Senate Majority Whip Tikoian, a retired State Police major.

“Road rage incidents are increasingly common, incredibly dangerous, and entirely avoidable. Road rage is a choice, and this bill is aimed at sending a message to drivers to choose differently,” said Representative Corvese. “Enhanced penalties will act as a deterrent to encourage drivers to stop themselves before they do something impulsive and reckless on the road. It’s my hope that Casey Bassignani’s legacy will be safer roads where cooler heads prevail.”

“We're just happy Casey's legacy will live on through this law,” added Casey's mother, Lynn.

This law goes into effect upon passage.