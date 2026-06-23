Statement from Senator Dave Cortese on the Vandalism, Theft, and Recovery of the “Thank You, America”…

Contact:

Mario B. Lopez, Communications Director

Office of Senator Dave Cortese | District 15

Phone: 408-545-8205 | Email: Mario.lopez@sen.ca.gov

SAN JOSE, CA – California State Senator Dave Cortese (D – San Jose) issued the following statement regarding the vandalism and theft of the “Thank You, America” Vietnam Memorial Monument at the Vietnamese Heritage Garden in San Jose, which was subsequently recovered by the San Jose Police Department:

“I am relieved to learn that the "Thank You, America" Vietnam Memorial Monument has since been recovered and returned to its rightful place. This monument holds deep significance for Santa Clara County's Vietnamese American community and serves as a lasting tribute to the Vietnamese people's fight for freedom, democracy, and human dignity.”

“Former Supervisor Cindy Chavez and I were proud to secure a significant budget contribution while on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors to make the monument a reality.

The monument represents the resilience, sacrifices, and contributions of those who sought freedom and built new lives in America.”

“I thank law enforcement and all those involved in the recovery effort, and I join the community in celebrating the return of this important symbol of remembrance and gratitude.”

Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov

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