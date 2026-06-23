East Asia Arboreta and Botanic Gardens Workshop Held to Celebrate the International Day of Botanic Garden Education

The event brought together approximately 140 participants from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Mongolia, including educators, researchers, policymakers, and university students. Following the workshop sessions, participants engaged in hands-on learning activities at the Korea National Arboretum, where they developed educational materials and joined a guided forest interpretation programme. These experiential activities further demonstrated the educational value of botanic gardens and arboreta in connecting people with nature.

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