UNESCO and Ministry of Health strengthen youth access to health and well-being information through Afya Call Centre

UNESCO, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and key stakeholders, has supported the development of a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) and Answers Guide on Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) for young people. The initiative is designed to improve the quality, consistency, and reliability of health information delivered through the Ministry's toll-free number (199).

This guide serves as a standardized reference tool for Afya call center service providers, enabling them to respond more effectively to common questions, deliver accurate health education, and provide timely guidance to callers nationwide.

Speaking at a technical meeting held on June 17 and 18, 2026, in Morogoro, a representative of the Ministry of Health highlighted that the guide marks a significant step toward enhancing youth-friendly health services.