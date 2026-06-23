UNESCO launches a new family guide for the digital age

This reality is also shaping public debate worldwide. In several countries, calls to restrict or ban social media use for younger users have gained momentum, as concerns grow about safety, well-being, and exposure to harmful content. While such measures aim to protect children, they also highlight a broader challenge: ensuring that young people are not only shielded from risk, but also empowered to navigate digital spaces safely, critically, and confidently.

Against this backdrop, around 700 participants gathered online and at UNESCO Headquarters for the launch of a new global resource: Growing Up in a Connected World: A Family Guide for the Digital Age, available in English, French and Spanish.

Developed by UNESCO in partnership with the French Media and Information Literacy Centre (CLEMI / Réseau Canopé), the guide is a flagship initiative designed to support parents, families, and caregivers worldwide, by equipping them with the Media and Information Literacy (MIL) skills needed to guide children’s digital engagement.

While the digital world offers immense opportunities, greater access to knowledge, openness, and connection, it also presents real risks, including cyberbullying, harmful content, misinformation, and hate speech.