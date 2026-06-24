Japan Travel: povo Expands Data Oasis to 83 Stations for Japan SIM Users Collaborated with Welcome Suica Mobile

How to receive Data with povo Data Oasis

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokyo, June 8, 2026 KDDI Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hiromichi Matsuda; hereinafter “KDDI”) and East Japan Railway Company (Head Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yoichi Kise; hereinafter “JR East”) announced that, from June 9, 2026, the number of stations eligible for the “povo Data Oasis” service for users of the inbound overseas travelers eSIM service Japan SIM will be expanded. As a result, data top-ups will be available at a total of 83 stations, primarily within JR East service areas.

“povo Data Oasis” is a service that provides free mobile data for use with povo2.0 when users access a dedicated website from their smartphones at designated locations. Japan SIM users can receive 0.5GB of data per day at eligible stations, up to a maximum of 5GB per month (10 times in total).

Japan SIM can also be purchased through a dedicated link within Welcome Suica Mobile, a smartphone application provided by JR East for international visitors to Japan. The service enables travelers to establish a mobile connectivity environment smoothly both before and after arriving in Japan, supporting convenient railway travel, sightseeing, information searches, and other activities during their stay.

KDDI and JR East will continue working to enhance the travel experience of each visitor to Japan by providing more convenient and enriching services.

・Data allowance(validity period)

0.5GB(24 hours) per redemption

・Usage limit

Once per day, up to 10 times per month

・Availability period

December 11, 2025 — End date to be announced

Service details: https://povo.jp/japan-sim/service/povo_data_oasis/

■Eligible Users

Customers using Japan SIM

■Eligible Stations from June 9, 2026

A

Akihabara, Akita, Aomori, Asagaya, Asakusabashi, Atami

C

Chiba

E

Ebisu, Echigo-Yuzawa

F

Fukushima

G

GALA Yuzawa(*1), Gotanda

H

Hamamatsuchō, Haneda Airport Terminal 2 (Tokyo Monorail), Haneda Airport Terminal 3 (Tokyo Monorail), Harajuku, Higashi-Nakano

I

Ichigaya, Iidabashi, Iiyama, Ikebukuro

K

Kaihimmakuhari, Kamakura, Kanda, Karuizawa, Katsuta, Kawagoe, Kichijōji, Kinshichō, Kita-Kamakura, Kōenji, Komagome

M

Maihama, Meguro, Mejiro, Mito, Morioka

N

Nagano, Nakano, Narita, Narita Airport Terminal 1, Narita Airport Terminal 2 · 3, Niigata, Nikkō, Nippori, Nishi-Nippori, Nishi-Ogikubo

O

Ochanomizu, Odawara, Ogikubo, Okachimachi, Ōkubo, Ōme, Ōmiya, Ōsaki, Ōtsuka, Ōtsuki

R

Ryōgoku

S

Sendagaya, Sendai, Shibuya, Shimbashi, Shinagawa, Shinanomachi, Shinjuku, Shin-Ōkubo, Sugamo, Suidōbashi

T

Tabata, Takadanobaba, Takanawa Gateway, Takao, Takasaki, Tamachi, Tōkyō

U

Ueno, Uguisudani, Utsunomiya

Y

Yamagata, Yokohama, Yotsuya, Yoyogi, Yūrakuchō

(*1) As a general rule, GALA Yuzawa Station operates only when Shinkansen services are running to the station.

■How to Receive Data

Users can receive data by accessing the dedicated website from the corresponding station.

※For safety reasons, smartphone use while walking is dangerous. Please stop in a safe location before using a smartphone.

■About Japan SIM

Japan SIM is a service for international visitors to Japan provided through povo2.0. Like povo2.0, it operates on the reliable au network, providing access to au’s high-speed 5G connectivity. Customers can choose from 10 topping plans, including fixed-data plans and unlimited-data plans, according to their individual needs.

Japan SIM details: https://povo.jp/japan-sim/en/agreement/

■About povo Data Oasis

“povo Data Oasis” is a service offered through povo2.0 that provides free mobile data. Users can easily top up data by accessing a dedicated website from their smartphones at designated locations.

■About Welcome Suica Mobile

Welcome Suica Mobile is an application provided by JR East that enables international visitors to issue and top up a suica entirely through the app before or after entering Japan, without visiting a ticket counter or ticket machine. The app can be used for railway and bus transportation as well as shopping.

Welcome Suica Mobile website: https://www.jreast.co.jp/multi/welcomesuicamobile/

※Company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

※Information contained in this release is current as of the date of announcement.

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