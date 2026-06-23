StreamFab Celebrates 8th Anniversary: 80+ Million Users, 100+ Million Downloads, Still Streaming

Eight years of relentless innovation — 60+ streaming platforms, 50+ annual updates, and landmark breakthroughs including Apple TV 4K and Disney+ 4K support

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StreamFab , a leading streaming video downloader trusted by over 80 million users worldwide, today celebrates its 8th anniversary — a milestone built on continuous innovation and an unwavering commitment to its global community.Since its founding in 2018, StreamFab has grown from a specialized downloading tool into a comprehensive streaming solution, surpassing 100 million downloads and maintaining a pace of 50+ software updates per year to keep pace with the world's fastest-moving content landscape.Eight Years of Breakthrough InnovationStreamFab now supports more than 60 premium VIP streaming services, giving users worldwide the freedom to enjoy content on their own terms. The past year alone delivered landmark milestones: StreamFab pioneered Apple TV 4K Downloader and extended Disney Plus 4K Downloader , bringing studio-quality video to users' local devices. The team also launched StreamFab for Browser — a lightweight extension that brings StreamFab's powerful capabilities directly into the browsing experience.Built by Users, For Users"Eight years in, what drives us most is the community that has grown around StreamFab. Every update we ship, every new platform we support — it comes directly from listening to what our users need. 80 million users trusting us with their content library is something we never take for granted."— Erika, StreamFab MarketingDelivering 50+ updates every year, StreamFab has maintained one of the most consistent development cadences in its category — a direct reflection of its user-first philosophy.8th Anniversary CelebrationTo mark this milestone, StreamFab is hosting an anniversary giveaway on its official website, where users can win discounts totaling up to $50. The celebration runs through July 2, 2026.Visit streamfab.com to Participate---About StreamFabStreamFab is a leading streaming video downloader supporting 60+ premium services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and more. Trusted by 80+ million users with 100+ million downloads, StreamFab delivers high-quality video for offline viewing across all major platforms.streamfab.com

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