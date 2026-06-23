Master Vee Connects Isan Music, Phin Education and Handmade Instruments with Global Digital Reach

Veerasak Phosing, known as Master Vee and V-Music, at a community event in Thailand. Master Vee performs the Phin in a candlelit evening setting, blending Isan musical tradition with visual storytelling. Handcrafted electric Phin by Master Vee, combining traditional Thai instrument design with modern electric pickups. Master Vee supports cultural music education and traditional instrument performance at a community event in Thailand. Master Vee records a Phin lesson in a music studio, combining traditional Isan music with modern digital education.

Master Vee combines Phin education, handcrafted instruments and digital content to share the living sound of Isan music worldwide.

The Phin is not just an instrument. It carries memory, identity and the voice of Isan within it. When we teach, play and build the Phin, we are not simply preserving a tradition.” — Veerasak Phosing, V-Music / Master Vee

NONG BUA LAMPHU, NONG BUA LAMPHU, THAILAND, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veerasak Phosing, known as V-Music and Master Vee , is building a bridge between the cultural roots of Isan music, modern music education and handcrafted Phin instruments for audiences in Thailand and around the world.Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand / United States, June 23, 2026 – Traditional Phin music from Northeast Thailand is gaining new attention through online learning, social media and high-quality handcrafted instruments. One of the people helping drive this development is Veerasak Phosing, known as V-Music and Master Vee: a Phin teacher, musician and instrument maker from Thailand.Through his official website, Master-Vee.com, he brings together three closely connected fields: music education, live performance and handcrafted Phin production. His work is aimed at students, professional musicians, cultural enthusiasts, world-music audiences and anyone who does not simply want to hear the Phin, but wants to understand, learn and experience it as part of the living culture of Isan.The Phin is one of the most important string instruments in the music of Northeast Thailand. Its sound is closely connected with regional identity, community, rural life and the musical traditions of Isan. Today, however, the Phin is no longer limited to traditional performances. It is also used acoustically, electrically, as a solo instrument, in ensembles, in music education and in contemporary music productions.Master Vee follows a clear philosophy: traditional music should not be preserved as a museum object. It should be developed, taught and connected with younger generations through lessons, videos, performances and instruments designed for real musical use.“The Phin is not just an instrument. It carries memory, identity and the voice of Isan within it. When we teach, play and build the Phin, we are not simply preserving a tradition. We are giving that tradition the opportunity to continue its journey to new people, new places and new generations,” says Veerasak Phosing, also known as V-Music.At the heart of Master Vee’s work is structured Phin instruction for both beginners and advanced players. Students learn playing techniques, rhythm, melody, sound control and musical expression step by step. The teaching approach focuses on real understanding and practical application, rather than simply memorizing songs or chords.One distinctive element is the use of an accessible learning method for students who may not have formal Western music notation skills. This helps learners understand rhythm, melody and musical structure more easily while developing a deeper connection to the distinctive sound and character of the Phin.In addition to personal lessons, Master Vee places strong emphasis on online learning. Through teaching videos, sound demonstrations, short lessons, practice content and performance examples, he makes Phin education accessible to people who cannot travel to Thailand.This gives Isan music a wider audience. Thai communities abroad, international musicians, world-music enthusiasts, music educators, instrument collectors and younger people can discover the Phin through YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.Master Vee uses official social-media channels including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and LINE to share live performances, tutorials, Phin sound demonstrations, instrument reviews, workshop insights and content related to Isan musical culture.These channels are not merely promotional tools. They serve as learning spaces and cultural bridges. Viewers may start with a short video, then develop an interest in learning the Phin in depth or commissioning a custom-built instrument for their own use.Another central part of Master Vee’s work is the production of handmade Phin instruments under the V-Music brand. Both acoustic and electric Phin instruments are created with a focus on sound quality, durability, visual character, playability and the individual needs of musicians.For V-Music, an instrument is not simply a product. It is a relationship between the maker and the musician. Wood, strings, neck profile, fingerboard, pickup system, weight and resonance all influence the instrument’s sound and the experience of playing it.For beginners, a well-set-up and easy-to-play Phin can make the difference between giving up and making steady progress. For professional musicians, the choice between an acoustic and electric Phin can shape how the instrument is used on stage, in the studio, in an ensemble or in experimental musical settings.Master Vee also accepts custom Phin orders. Musicians can discuss desired sound, visual design, playing style, electric components, intended use and genre requirements directly with the instrument maker.In addition to teaching and instrument building, Master Vee offers repair, maintenance and setup services. The goal is to help Phin instruments remain playable and reliable over time, preserving sound quality, structural condition and comfort for the musician.School workshops and educational activities are another important part of the project. Master Vee can create learning formats that allow children and young people to experience the sound of the Phin, explore rhythm, understand Isan culture and see traditional music as something relevant and alive.Live performances also help bring the Phin beyond the narrow frame of traditional music alone. They show that the instrument can function in contemporary stages, cultural events, tourism programs and world-music contexts. The connection between traditional sound and modern performance can create a powerful entry point for younger audiences and international listeners.For Thailand, Master Vee’s work represents the preservation and contemporary development of Isan cultural heritage. For audiences in the United States and other international markets, the story connects with world music, handmade instruments, cultural education and the discovery of new sounds.Master-Vee.com serves as the central platform for people interested in Phin lessons, handmade instruments, custom orders, school workshops, live performances, videos and direct contact with V-Music.The guiding idea behind Master Vee’s work is simple: culture does not survive only because people remember it. Culture remains alive when people continue to play it, teach it, build it, share it and make its value visible to others.More information: https://master-vee.com Official Channels:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@veepho Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vmusic21 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vmusic21 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@veepho LINE: https://line.me/ti/p/nqUDQwsHAK About Veerasak Phosing / V-MusicVeerasak Phosing, known as V-Music and Master Vee, is a Phin teacher, musician and handmade Phin instrument maker from Thailand. His work includes Isan music education, handcrafted instrument production, Phin repair and setup, live performance, digital content creation and the international communication of Thai cultural heritage.About Master-Vee.comMaster-Vee.com is the official website of Veerasak Phosing, also known as V-Music. The website provides information about Phin lessons, online tutorials, handmade acoustic and electric Phin instruments, school workshops, live performances, videos and contact options.Media ContactVeerasak Phosing / V-MusicWebsite: https://master-vee.com Contact via website, email or official social-media channelsข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์Master Vee เชื่อมดนตรีอีสาน การสอนพิณ และงานทำเครื่องดนตรีแฮนด์เมด สู่ผู้ชมทั่วโลกผ่านโลกดิจิทัลวีระศักดิ์ โพธิ์สิงห์ หรือที่รู้จักในชื่อ V-Music และ Master Vee กำลังสร้างสะพานเชื่อมระหว่างรากวัฒนธรรมดนตรีอีสาน การเรียนการสอนสมัยใหม่ และพิณทำมือสำหรับผู้เล่นทั้งในประเทศไทยและต่างประเทศหนองบัวลำภู ประเทศไทย / สหรัฐอเมริกา, 23 มิถุนายน 2026 – ดนตรีพิณจากภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือของประเทศไทยกำลังได้รับความสนใจเพิ่มขึ้นผ่านการเรียนออนไลน์ โซเชียลมีเดีย และการสร้างเครื่องดนตรีแฮนด์เมดคุณภาพสูง หนึ่งในผู้ผลักดันสำคัญคือ วีระศักดิ์ โพธิ์สิงห์ หรือที่รู้จักกันในชื่อ V-Music และ Master Vee ผู้สอนพิณ นักดนตรี และช่างทำพิณจากประเทศไทยผ่านเว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ Master-Vee.com เขาเชื่อมโยงสามสิ่งที่เกี่ยวข้องกันอย่างใกล้ชิด ได้แก่ การสอน การแสดงดนตรี และการผลิตพิณทำมือ แนวทางของเขามุ่งสู่ผู้เรียน นักดนตรีมืออาชีพ ผู้สนใจวัฒนธรรมไทย ผู้รักดนตรีโลก และผู้ที่ไม่ต้องการเพียงฟังเสียงพิณ แต่ต้องการเข้าใจ เรียนรู้ และสัมผัสพิณในฐานะส่วนหนึ่งของวัฒนธรรมอีสานที่ยังมีชีวิตอยู่พิณเป็นหนึ่งในเครื่องสายที่สำคัญที่สุดของดนตรีอีสาน เสียงของพิณเชื่อมโยงกับอัตลักษณ์ท้องถิ่น ชุมชน วิถีชีวิต และวัฒนธรรมดนตรีของภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือมาอย่างยาวนาน อย่างไรก็ตาม พิณในปัจจุบันไม่ได้จำกัดอยู่เพียงการแสดงแบบดั้งเดิมเท่านั้น แต่ยังถูกนำมาใช้ในรูปแบบอะคูสติก แบบไฟฟ้า การแสดงเดี่ยว วงดนตรี การสอน และการผลิตเพลงสมัยใหม่Master Vee มีแนวคิดชัดเจนว่า ดนตรีดั้งเดิมไม่ควรถูกเก็บไว้เหมือนวัตถุในพิพิธภัณฑ์ แต่ควรได้รับการต่อยอด ถ่ายทอด และเชื่อมโยงกับคนรุ่นใหม่ ผ่านบทเรียน วิดีโอ การแสดง และเครื่องดนตรีที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อการใช้งานจริง“พิณไม่ใช่แค่เครื่องดนตรี มันบรรจุความทรงจำ อัตลักษณ์ และเสียงของอีสานไว้ในตัวเอง เมื่อเราสอน เล่น และสร้างพิณ เราไม่ได้เพียงรักษาประเพณีเอาไว้ แต่เรากำลังเปิดโอกาสให้ประเพณีนั้นเดินทางต่อไปสู่ผู้คน สถานที่ และคนรุ่นใหม่” วีระศักดิ์ โพธิ์สิงห์ หรือ V-Music กล่าวหัวใจสำคัญของ Master Vee คือการสอนพิณอย่างเป็นระบบสำหรับทั้งผู้เริ่มต้นและผู้เล่นระดับสูง ผู้เรียนจะได้เรียนรู้เทคนิคการเล่น จังหวะ ทำนอง การควบคุมเสียง และความรู้สึกทางดนตรีทีละขั้นตอน แนวทางการสอนเน้นความเข้าใจจริงและการนำไปใช้ได้ ไม่ใช่เพียงการจำเพลงหรือคอร์ดเท่านั้นหนึ่งในจุดเด่นคือรูปแบบการสอนที่เข้าใจง่าย เหมาะสำหรับผู้ที่อาจไม่มีพื้นฐานโน้ตดนตรีแบบสากล ผู้เรียนสามารถเข้าถึงโครงสร้างของจังหวะและทำนองได้ง่ายขึ้น พร้อมเรียนรู้บุคลิกเสียงเฉพาะตัวของพิณนอกจากการเรียนแบบตัวต่อตัว Master Vee ยังให้ความสำคัญกับการเรียนรู้ผ่านช่องทางออนไลน์ โดยนำเสนอวิดีโอสอน การสาธิตเสียง บทเรียนสั้น เนื้อหาฝึกซ้อม และตัวอย่างการเล่นสำหรับผู้ที่ไม่สามารถเดินทางมาเรียนที่ประเทศไทยได้สิ่งนี้ทำให้ดนตรีอีสานเข้าถึงผู้คนได้กว้างขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นคนไทยในต่างประเทศ นักดนตรีต่างชาติ ผู้สนใจดนตรีโลก ครูดนตรี นักสะสมเครื่องดนตรี หรือคนรุ่นใหม่ที่ค้นพบเสียงพิณผ่าน YouTube, TikTok, Facebook หรือ InstagramMaster Vee ใช้ช่องทางโซเชียลมีเดียอย่างเป็นทางการ ได้แก่ Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok และ LINE เพื่อเผยแพร่การแสดงสด บทเรียน ตัวอย่างเสียงพิณ รีวิวเครื่องดนตรี เบื้องหลังการทำงานในเวิร์กช็อป และเนื้อหาเกี่ยวกับวัฒนธรรมดนตรีอีสานช่องทางเหล่านี้ไม่ได้ทำหน้าที่เพียงประชาสัมพันธ์ แต่เป็นพื้นที่การเรียนรู้และการแลกเปลี่ยนทางวัฒนธรรม ผู้ชมสามารถเริ่มต้นจากคลิปสั้น ๆ ก่อนพัฒนาไปสู่การเรียนพิณอย่างจริงจัง หรือแม้แต่สั่งทำพิณเฉพาะตัวสำหรับการใช้งานของตนเองอีกหนึ่งหัวใจสำคัญของ Master Vee คือการสร้างพิณทำมือภายใต้แบรนด์ V-Music มีทั้งพิณอะคูสติกและพิณไฟฟ้า โดยเน้นคุณภาพเสียง ความแข็งแรง ความสวยงาม ความถนัดในการเล่น และการตอบโจทย์ความต้องการเฉพาะของนักดนตรีแต่ละคนสำหรับ V-Music เครื่องดนตรีไม่ได้เป็นเพียงสินค้า แต่เป็นความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างช่างทำเครื่องดนตรีกับผู้เล่น ไม้ สาย คอพิณ ฟิงเกอร์บอร์ด ระบบรับเสียง และน้ำหนักของเครื่อง ล้วนส่งผลต่อบุคลิกของเสียงและประสบการณ์ในการเล่นสำหรับผู้เริ่มต้น พิณที่เล่นง่ายและตั้งค่าเหมาะสมสามารถสร้างความแตกต่างอย่างมากระหว่างการเลิกเรียนกับการพัฒนาอย่างต่อเนื่อง สำหรับนักดนตรีมืออาชีพ การเลือกระหว่างพิณอะคูสติกและพิณไฟฟ้าอาจมีผลต่อการแสดงบนเวที การบันทึกเสียง การเล่นในวง หรือการทดลองกับแนวดนตรีใหม่ ๆMaster Vee ยังรับงานสั่งทำพิณเฉพาะบุคคล โดยผู้เล่นสามารถพูดคุยเกี่ยวกับลักษณะเสียง รูปทรง การใช้งาน ระบบไฟฟ้า ความถนัดในการเล่น และแนวเพลงที่ต้องการได้โดยตรงนอกจากการสอนและการทำพิณแล้ว Master Vee ยังให้บริการซ่อมบำรุง ดูแล และปรับแต่งพิณ เพื่อให้เครื่องดนตรีสามารถใช้งานได้ดีในระยะยาว ทั้งในด้านเสียง ความแข็งแรง และความรู้สึกในการเล่นการทำงานกับโรงเรียนและกิจกรรมด้านการศึกษาก็เป็นอีกส่วนสำคัญ Master Vee สามารถจัดเวิร์กช็อปเพื่อให้เด็กและเยาวชนได้สัมผัสเสียงพิณ เรียนรู้จังหวะ เข้าใจวัฒนธรรมอีสาน และเห็นว่าดนตรีพื้นบ้านไม่ได้เป็นเรื่องไกลตัวการแสดงสดของ V-Music ยังช่วยนำพิณออกจากกรอบของการเป็นดนตรีดั้งเดิมเพียงอย่างเดียว และแสดงให้เห็นว่าพิณสามารถอยู่ร่วมกับเวทีสมัยใหม่ การแสดงร่วมสมัย งานวัฒนธรรม งานท่องเที่ยว และดนตรีโลกได้อย่างมีพลังสำหรับประเทศไทย เรื่องราวของ Master Vee คือการรักษาและต่อยอดมรดกทางวัฒนธรรมของอีสานอย่างร่วมสมัย สำหรับสหรัฐอเมริกาและผู้ชมต่างประเทศ เรื่องราวนี้เชื่อมโยงกับดนตรีโลก งานเครื่องดนตรีทำมือ การศึกษาเชิงวัฒนธรรม และการเปิดประสบการณ์เสียงดนตรีใหม่ ๆเว็บไซต์ Master-Vee.com ทำหน้าที่เป็นศูนย์กลางสำหรับผู้ที่สนใจเรียนพิณ สั่งทำพิณ ติดต่อจัดเวิร์กช็อป เชิญแสดงดนตรี รับชมวิดีโอ หรือพูดคุยโดยตรงกับ V-Musicแนวคิดสำคัญของ Master Vee คือ วัฒนธรรมไม่ได้มีชีวิตอยู่เพียงเพราะเราจดจำมัน วัฒนธรรมมีชีวิตอยู่เมื่อเรายังคงเล่น สอน สร้าง ถ่ายทอด และทำให้ผู้คนมองเห็นคุณค่าของมันข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม:ช่องทางอย่างเป็นทางการ:YouTube:Facebook:Instagram:TikTok:LINE:เกี่ยวกับ วีระศักดิ์ โพธิ์สิงห์ / V-Musicวีระศักดิ์ โพธิ์สิงห์ หรือ V-Music และ Master Vee เป็นครูสอนพิณ นักดนตรี และช่างทำพิณจากประเทศไทย เขาทำงานด้านการสอนดนตรีอีสาน การสร้างพิณแฮนด์เมด การซ่อมและปรับแต่งพิณ การแสดงสด การทำคอนเทนต์ออนไลน์ และการถ่ายทอดวัฒนธรรมไทยสู่ผู้ชมในระดับนานาชาติเกี่ยวกับ Master-Vee.comMaster-Vee.com คือเว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการของ Veerasak Phosing หรือ V-Music ซึ่งรวบรวมข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับการเรียนพิณ บทเรียนออนไลน์ พิณอะคูสติกและพิณไฟฟ้าแบบแฮนด์เมด เวิร์กช็อปสำหรับโรงเรียน การแสดงดนตรี วิดีโอ และช่องทางการติดต่อติดต่อสื่อมวลชนVeerasak Phosing / V-Musicเว็บไซต์: https://master-vee.com ติดต่อผ่านเว็บไซต์ อีเมล หรือช่องทางโซเชียลมีเดียอย่างเป็นทางการ

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