Fortune 500 Executive Debuts Faith Novel About Healing, Heartbreak, and Becoming

The Beginning of Her Becoming by Carla Calizaire — debut faith novel published by Vine Publishing, Inc., releasing June 27, 2026.

Debut faith novel: after leaving an abusive marriage, she dares to love again — and discovers healing brings heartbreaks. By Carla Calizaire, June 27, 2026.

This is more than a novel. It is permission to heal.” — Rev. Dr. Elaine M. Flake, Pastor Emeritus, The Greater Allen Cathedral

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carla Calizaire has spent her career leading teams through transformation inside some of the world's largest healthcare organizations. She has stood in pulpits as an ordained minister. She has raised two sons as a single mother. Now, she has written the book she wishes she'd had — not just during her hardest marriage years, but in every year that followed.Her debut novel, The Beginning of Her Becoming Vine Publishing, Inc. ; June 27, 2026), follows Chelsea Stevens — a woman who finally finds the courage to leave a controlling marriage, believing freedom will bring the peace she has been praying for. She is only half right.What comes next is not a straightforward recovery. It is a reckoning. As Chelsea begins rebuilding her life, she opens her heart to faith, healing, and the possibility of love again — only to face heartbreak after heartbreak along the way. Each new wound cuts deeper than the last, testing her trust in God and forcing her to confront the hardest truth: healing is not the absence of pain. Sometimes, it is the very middle of it."This was my attempt to tell a story about the truth of life — that it is messy, that we will go down, that we will suffer. But even in the midst of it, there is a place where we find God. Sometimes when we least expect it," said Calizaire.The novel arrives as conversations about emotional healing, women's spiritual identity, and what it truly means to start over are moving to the center of both faith communities and mainstream culture.KEY FACTS- Title: The Beginning of Her Becoming: A Novel of Faith, Fire, and the Fight to Heal- Author: Carla Calizaire- Publisher: Vine Publishing, Inc.- Publication Date: June 27, 2026- Formats: Trade Paperback ($17.95) | eBook ($9.99)- ISBN-13 (Paperback): 979-8-9891446-9-3- ISBN (eBook): 979-8-9952257-1-3- Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and online booksellers worldwide- Pre-order: bit.ly/thebeginningofherbecomingADVANCE PRAISE"This is more than a novel. It is permission to heal."— Rev. Dr. Elaine M. Flake, Pastor Emeritus, The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York; author, God in Her Midst: Preaching Healing to Wounded Women"With God, our breaking is merely the opening through which the Spirit finally rushes in."— Leonard Sweet, author of Jesus Imagination; professor, preacher, publisherABOUT THE AUTHORCarla Calizaire brings a rare combination of credentials to her debut: decades of executive leadership in Fortune 500 healthcare, ordination as a minister, and the lived experience of rebuilding a life after loss. She is a devoted mother and a storyteller who believes every life is a masterpiece still being written. Learn more at carlacalizaire.com.ABOUT VINE PUBLISHING, INC.Vine Publishing, Inc. is a New York–based faith-aligned hybrid publisher dedicated to amplifying voices of purpose, transformation, and Kingdom impact. Learn more at vinepublish.com.As of June 2026, The Beginning of Her Becoming is available for pre-order ahead of its June 27, 2026 official release. Review copies and interview requests are available upon request.MEDIA CONTACTMorgan EllisPress & Media Relations, Vine Publishing, Inc.press@vinepublish.com | www.vinepublish.com ###

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