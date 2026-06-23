Midshore II Regional Solid Waste Facility Announces New Tipping Fees Effective July 1

Residents of Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties are encouraged to review updated disposal fees that will take effect at the Midshore II Regional Solid Waste Facility on July 1, 2026.

The Midshore Regional Solid Waste System serves all four Mid-Shore counties and is operated by Maryland Environmental Service. The updated fee schedule includes changes to residential and commercial waste disposal, brush and yard waste, mattresses, oversized items, and tire disposal fees.

New Tipping Fees Effective July 1, 2026

Residential & Commercial Waste

$74.50 per ton

$10 minimum charge (up to 260 pounds)

Brush & Yard Waste

$49.50 per ton

$10 minimum charge (up to 400 pounds)

Mattresses

$30 surcharge per mattress

Oversized Items

Items greater than 15 feet in length, including boat trailers and campers, are subject to a $120 surcharge per item.

Sewage Sludge and Septage

Tire Disposal Fees

Tire surcharges are in addition to the standard tipping fee of $74.50 per ton. Residents are limited to five tires per year without a Tire Hauler's License.

Passenger Tires (15-inch and smaller)

$4 each without rim

$8 each with rim and/or dirty

Light Truck Tires (16-inch and larger)

$5.50 each without rim

$11 each with rim and/or dirty

Heavy Truck Tires

$16.50 each without rim

$33 each with rim and/or dirty

Off-Road (OTR) Tires

$400 per ton plus applicable tipping fees

$125 per tire plus applicable tipping fees when commingled with other waste

Facility Information

Midshore II Regional Solid Waste Facility

12236 River Road, Ridgely, MD 21660

410-634-9304

Scale Hours

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (last load accepted at 3:15 p.m.)

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (last load accepted at 12:15 p.m.)

Closed Sunday

Holly Road Homeowners Drop Off

Residents may continue to use the Holly Road Homeowners Drop Off facility located at 11930 Holly Road in Ridgely.

Key reminders:

Trailers are not permitted.

Up to seven bags of household trash, brush, or a combination of both are accepted daily.

Recycling remains free of charge.

Bag size limits and brush disposal requirements remain in effect.

For additional information about accepted materials, disposal requirements, hours of operation, and facility guidelines, https://menv.com/service/landfill-locations-and-hours/ or contact the Midshore II Regional Solid Waste Facility at 410-634-9304.