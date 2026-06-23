Wallkill Senior High School Named a 2025 School of Excellence by the American College Application Campaign

Published June 22, 2026

The New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) announced today that Wallkill Senior High School has been named a 2025 School of Excellence by the American College Application Campaign (ACAC) for its efforts during the New York State College Application Month (CAM). New York State College Application Month, led by HESC and part of ACAC’s nationwide campaign, aims to ensure every high school senior submits at least one college application by breaking down barriers in the application process. CAM specifically targets first-generation students and those from low-income backgrounds who might otherwise feel higher education is out of reach.

HESC nominated Wallkill Senior High School for the award in recognition of its efforts to ensure all students had structured opportunities to engage in the college application process. These school-wide efforts reflect a strong commitment to post-secondary readiness, with staff providing consistent guidance and support throughout. Wallkill was one of just 26 U.S. schools selected as 2025 School of Excellence Recipient.

In 2025, SUNY, CUNY and over 50 private and independent New York colleges and universities waived more than 300,000 application submissions during NYS College Application Month, saving New York’s students and families more than $15 million in fees. At Wallkill Senior High School, its high school seniors submitted a total of 889 applications. The school hosted a range of events including workshops, financial aid events, and hosted over 60 college rep visits to support students throughout the process.

Doris B. González, Acting President of the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation said, “This campaign is about turning intention into action. When students have the right tools and guidance, they show up and these numbers prove it. We are thankful to Governor Hochul for making affordable higher education a priority for New Yorkers. HESC will keep pushing to ensure every New York student can access the financial aid and opportunities they deserve.”

Alyssa Greany, Wallkill Senior High School Principal said, “Thank you to HESC for recognizing the efforts of Wallkill High School. I am very proud of the hard work and dedication of our school counselors. This recognition reaffirms their commitment to our learning community by making post-secondary planning accessible to every student.”

Lisa Sommer King, American College Application Campaign Senior Director said, “Behind every number is a conversation, a completed form, a moment of encouragement, and a student who now sees possibility more clearly. Thanks to our state campaigns and the participating high schools, students have access to postsecondary pathways, and we will continue to celebrate the impact they’ve made in their communities.”

Steve Tapp, ACT CEO said, “Our national college application campaign is an effort to open additional doors for students who might be the first in their families to attend college. We’re immensely grateful to the nearly 10,000 high schools that participate and salute these 26 School of Excellence recipients for their work helping more students take this critical step.”

Because of the success of CAM, the 2026 New York State College Application Month has been expanded to include both October and November and is now part of the broader College Application Initiative. During a designated period within those months, application fees will be waived at all SUNY and CUNY schools, as well as at many private and independent colleges and universities. For more information about College Application Initiative visit hesc.ny.gov/cai. To sign up for text messages and receive updates about the 2026 College Application Initiative, visit hesc.ny.gov/text.

In 2025, more than 670 New York State high schools participated in College Application Month. The nationwide event led to nearly two million high school seniors participating and more than 2.6 million college application submitted – double the number of applications submitted in 2024.

HESC offers 27 New York State financial aid programs that help make college affordable and accessible. For more information on New York State Financial Aid programs available and student support visit hesc.ny.gov.